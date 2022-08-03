As SC joins national robocall task force, here's what you can do to help

Read on www.wspa.com
DHEC: CDC map showing decreased COVID-19 rates in South Carolina inaccurate due to data delay
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing decreased COVID-19 cases in the state “does not accurately reflect community levels in South Carolina,” the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control tweeted Friday afternoon. “Please note: Due to this...
Zip Trip – The Red Horse Inn
Are you ready to get romantic? The Red Horse Inn has been called one of the most romantic places in the state of South Carolina and it’s right here in our back yard. We went inside to find out why.
Miss South Carolina Volunteer Competition Comes To Spartanburg
Miss South Carolina Teen Volunteer and Miss South Carolina Volunteer Competition comes to Spartanburg, SC on August 27th at USC Upstate Performing Arts Center. We have Todd Nixon here with us this morning to tell us all about it. Miss South Carolina Volunteer. August 26th @ 7pm the Palmetto Volunteer...
