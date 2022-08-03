Rising costs of food and housing bring new clients to Las Vegas food pantry

In a city like Las Vegas, one can bet on indulging themselves in all types of food. So why has it taken so long for a restaurant that's dedicated strictly to bacon to pop up in Sin City? Just the thought of stumbling into an establishment at 4am just to gorge myself on nothing but bacon after a night of cashing in at the casino seems like an ideal time to spend in Vegas, right?

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO