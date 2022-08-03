ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

ClutchPoints

Shohei Ohtani calling himself out for lack of offense underscores Angels’ depressing state

Baseball unicorn Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels will do everything for a win. But on Wednesday night, he fell short of delivering a victory for the Halos, who lost to the Oakland Athletics, 3-1. Ohtani started that game on the mound and pitched a solid stretch of 5.2 innings, giving up just a […] The post Shohei Ohtani calling himself out for lack of offense underscores Angels’ depressing state appeared first on ClutchPoints.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas ‘Didn’t Feel Like Anyone Could Stop Me’ On Stolen Base In MLB Debut

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Miguel Vargas made his long-anticipated MLB debut against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night and helped lead the club to a 3-0 victory. Vargas batted seventh as the designated hitter and roped an RBI double at 106 mph in his first at-bat to put L.A. up 1-0 in the second inning. He then went on to steal third base on the first pitch after his extra-base hit.
CBS Sports

Brewers lose Dinelson Lamet on waivers to Rockies, days after acquiring him in Josh Hader trade

The Colorado Rockies announced on Friday that they had claimed right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. (Fellow righty Ashton Goudeau was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.) Lamet's addition to the Rockies caps off an unusual week of transactions involving him, the most notable of which occurred on Monday, when he was sent to Milwaukee as part of the four-player return in the Josh Hader trade.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Moving back to reserve role

Sanchez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Kansas City, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. Sanchez had started each of the last four games at the keystone, but his playing time is likely to dip moving forward after Rafael Devers came off the injured list Tuesday. With Devers back in the fold at third base, utility man Christian Arroyo can slide over to second base, where he'll likely play on a regular basis so long as Trevor Story (wrist) remains sidelined. Sanchez hasn't made a case for holding down an everyday role after going 2-for-33 at the plate since his July 22 promotion from Triple-A Worcester.
Luis Rengifo
Phil Gosselin
Andrew Velazquez
CBS Sports

Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Wins debut with Phils

Syndergaard (6-8) allowed four earned runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out two across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals. Of the 11 hits Syndergaard surrendered, only one went for extra bases. That allowed him to avoid a disastrous start in his debut with the Phillies, though he was forced to regularly work out of jams and managed only seven swinging strikes on 79 total pitches against a depleted Nationals lineup. Despite racking up only 66 strikeouts across 85 frames for the season, Syndergaard has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 16 starts, which has resulted in a 4.02 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Needs Tommy John surgery

Castellanos (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. This is one of the worst parts of the calendar to need the procedure, as it will be a challenge for Castellanos to get all the way back before the end of the 2023 season. He logged a 5.68 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 44.1 innings across 11 appearances for the big club.
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Rehab assignment about to begin

Tatis (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio either Saturday or Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The Padres won't put a timetable on Tatis returning to the big-league lineup, but this is obviously an important step. Cassavell notes that Tatis has progressed relatively quickly through each step since he was cleared to begin swinging a bat.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Called up Wednesday

Marcano was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Marcano spent just under a month in the minors but will rejoin the active roster after Yoshi Tsutsugo was designated for assignment. Over 22 major-league games this year, Marcano has slashed .229/.280/.357 with two homers, nine runs, five RBI and a stolen base.
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto hitting sixth for Dodgers on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting in Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Alberto will operate third base after Max Muncy was benched versus San Diego's lefty Sean Manaea. numberFire's models project Alberto to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
CBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Will be in timeshare at catcher

Manager Buck Showalter said McCann (oblique) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list for Thursday's series opener against Atlanta and will likely be part of a near-even timeshare at catcher with Tomas Nido in the short term, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Showalter said he initially expects...
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: On bench Thursday

Alfaro isn't starting Thursday against the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Alfaro started the last three games and went 3-for-12 with three RBI, a run and five strikeouts. Austin Nola is taking over behind the dish and batting eighth.
Los Angeles Angels
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Braves' Ozzie Albies: Plays catch Wednesday

Albies (foot) played catch Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Albies shed his walking boot last week and is taking part in light baseball activities. Assuming he feels good after playing catch, the 25-year-old is expected to ramp up his rehab process over the next few weeks. Albies will likely be in the mix to return from the injured list around mid-to-late August.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Out with hip injury

Kuhl hit the injured list with a right hip flexor strain Friday. It's possible the injury helps explain Kuhl's struggles over his last four starts, a run in which he owns a 11.49 ERA, 2.49 WHIP and 13:13 K:BB. The transaction was backdated to Thursday, so Kuhl will be eligible to return Aug. 19, though it's unclear if he's expected to do so. Ryan Feltner was recalled to take his place on the roster.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Surrenders four runs vs. Rockies

Bumgarner didn't factor into the decision during Friday's 6-5 win against Colorado, allowing five runs (four earned) on 10 hits and one walk with two strikeouts in 5.2 innings. Bumgarner was efficient early, permitting only single runs in the second and third before falling apart in the sixth by allowing...
