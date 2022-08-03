Read on alerts.weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Cass, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Mason, Menard, Morgan, Peoria by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Mason; Menard; Morgan; Peoria; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Stark; Tazewell HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heavy rain arrives in St. Louis. Severe thunderstorm warning issued.
ST. LOUIS — Days after St. Louis was hit with historic rainfall and widespread flooding, some areas may see up to 5 inches of rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just before 3:30 p.m. There is potential for damaging winds, and possibly localized...
Funnel clouds seen Thursday across central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We had numerous reports of cold air funnel clouds on Thursday across Central Illinois. Below is an example of one of the funnel clouds on Thursday. Cold air funnel clouds are formed from weak thunderstorms or showers where there is very cold air aloft. While...
Heavy rain leads to flooding in St. Louis County Thursday
Heavy rain overnight caused flooding in parts of St. Louis County Thursday. Travis Cummings reports from Rock Hill.
National Weather Service On Rain And Drought
Thunder, lightnings and rain on stormy summer night. (St. Louis) After a hot and dry start to summer in southeast Missouri, things have turned around and it’s been very wet the last couple of weeks. Jon Carney is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. We asked him if this means that concerns over drought-like conditions have subsided.
Disaster Proclamation issued for St. Clair, Washington counties
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) — A Disaster Proclamation has been issued for St. Clair and Washington counties following recent heavy rain and flooding. The declaration allows local entities access to state resources and emergency personnel who can assist in the response and recovery of these impacted communities. “More than 100...
Illinois gets a foot of rain, the U.S.’s third 1,000-year rain in one week
The United States saw its third 1-in-1,000-year rain in a week on Monday night and Tuesday morning, as southern Illinois was drenched by 8 to 12 inches of rain in 12 hours. An area just south of Newton, Ill., recorded 14 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rainfall through midafternoon on Tuesday.
Flash flooding, high winds among St. Louis severe weather threats
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Heat and humidity building today provided enough instability to build strong thunderstorms. This is a two-fold threat: the severe storm chances will stick around into the morning. But the flash flooding threat will be around too. The St. Louis area is under a severe thunderstorm...
Flood Warning Issued for Parts of Riverside County
IDYLLWILD (CNS) – Thunderstorms were building in the mountains around. Idyllwild and parts of the Coachella Valley today as monsoonal moisture drifted. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch due to the. instability. The watch is in effect from 2 p.m. into the overnight hours and. encompasses...
Disaster Declaration Requested For St. Louis Area
(St. Louis) Missouri has requested a major disaster declaration in response to record flash flooding in the St. Louis region. Governor Mike Parson has requested that President Biden issue a major disaster declaration to provide federal help in the City of St. Louis as well as St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties.
Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Kendall, Kane, Du Page, Will counties.
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 131 PM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yorkville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Homer Glen, Yorkville, Plano, Lisle, Darien, Montgomery, Warrenville, Boulder Hill and Bristol. This includes... Aurora University, Benedictine University, and North Central College. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4184 8810 4169 8799 4169 8803 4164 8803 4164 8796 4154 8850 4169 8857 TIME...MOT...LOC 1831Z 251DEG 30KT 4164 8846 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
St. Louis forecast: Isolated showers, storms possible into the weekend
With a stalled-out frontal boundary south of the St. Louis metro area, thunderstorms could fire up with the heating of the day this weekend. Heavy rain possible.
Watch Drone Video of Massive Flooding in a St. Louis Suburb
St. Louis, Missouri can't seem to catch a break from the weather. Another round of thunderstorms going through the metro area has caused yet another scene of flash flooding showing a suburb underwater - again. KSDK out of St. Louis captured drone video of Rock Hill, Missouri which is a...
Gov. Parson requests federal disaster assistance for flash flooding in St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson requested federal disaster assistance for the St. Louis region due to historic flooding. On Thursday, August 4, the governor asked President Joe Biden to issue a major disaster declaration for the city of St. Louis, as well as St. Louis, St. Charles and Montgomery Counties.
Thousands remain without power after storms hit St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS — Storms that socked the region overnight Wednesday left about 6,900 Ameren customers without power Thursday morning. As of 11 a.m., the outages were primarily in Missouri and concentrated in St. Louis County. Some 700 crew members for Ameren were working Thursday to try to restore power....
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Benton, Elkhart, Fulton, Jasper, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Elkhart; Fulton; Jasper; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Lake; Marshall; Newton; Noble; Porter; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; White SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON ELKHART FULTON JASPER KOSCIUSKO LAGRANGE LAKE LA PORTE MARSHALL NEWTON NOBLE PORTER PULASKI ST. JOSEPH STARKE STEUBEN WHITE
I-EMA: Be prepared for flash flooding and severe weather
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the threat of severe weather still lingering this week, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, or I-EMA, is reminding people to check the forecast before they go out, and to pay attention to any weather watches or warnings. I-EMA Spokesperson Kevin Sur said flash flooding can...
Bad Weather Coming For IL: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
Road Closures on Westbound I-270
GLEN CARBON - Beginning at 9 a.m. today, all lanes of westbound I-270 were closed from I/55/70 to Illinois 157. IDOT explained the closure will include the exit ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to northbound Interstate 55. “This closure is required to allow replacement of a damaged beam on the...
Wood River Police seek information on missing man
The Wood River Police Department is investigating the case of a missing man, last seen the afternoon of July 21. According to information provided by Police Chief Brad Wells, Law was last seen on July 21st, 2022, at 2:40 p.m., by a coworker, departing Economy Boat Store, 200 S. Amoco Rd., Wood River, IL. Vernon L. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
