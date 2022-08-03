Effective: 2022-08-04 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anderson; Blount; Knox; Loudon The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Loudon County in east Tennessee South central Anderson County in east Tennessee Southwestern Knox County in east Tennessee Northwestern Blount County in east Tennessee * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 600 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Farragut, or near Lenoir City, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Maryville, Clinton, Lenoir City, Alcoa, Farragut, Louisville, Friendsville and Karns. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 367 and 394. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 81 and 112. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ANDERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO