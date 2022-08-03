Star Wars Andor: Here's Why K-2SO Won't Be In the Upcoming Prequel

Read on www.ign.com
Why Won't the 'Batgirl' Movie Be Released in Theaters or on Streaming?
"Batgirl" was set to star Leslie Grace and would see Michael Keaton return to the role of Bruce Wayne for the first time since 1992's "Batman Returns."
Netflix Is Losing 3 Hit Tom Cruise Movies in August
Netflix is losing a lot of content in August, and three hit Tom Cruise movies are part of the big monthly exodus. Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol will all self-destruct from your Netflix queue on Aug. 31. However, fans can still all three films, plus Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.
Batgirl shelved by Warner Bros. following poor test screenings: Report
Despite being nearly finished, 'Batgirl' will reportedly not be moving forward with a release on HBO Max or theatrically. It's a dark night for Batgirl. The superhero movie, which was set to star In the Heights' Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, will not be released by Warner Bros. on HBO Max or theatrically, multiple outlets have reported.
Marvel's She-Hulk trailer confirms Tatiana Maslany character's MCU origin
Marvel's new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer has confirmed the origin story of Tatiana Maslany's character Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in the MCU. In the new featurette released by Marvel on YouTube, Maslany explains how her character becomes the big, green superhero, revealing: "Jennifer Walters is an attorney who has accidentally taken in the Hulk's blood and has become [the She-Hulk]."
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
Stephen King Prepping Sequel to One of His Most Popular Titles
Stephen King is no stranger at second attempts at his stories, on the page and on the screen. The horror legend recently penned a new conclusion to The Stand for its updated adaptation on Paramount+. Before that, he brought a sequel to The Shining to bookstores and theaters. And don't forget his choose-your-own-ending to The Dark Tower. He has a method to his madness, and his latest return is a sequel to one of his more fearsome books of the early '80s.
The Flash: Warner Bros. Reportedly Still Figuring Out What to Do With Movie
The future of the DC universe was hit with a shocking update on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that Warner Bros.' Batgirl movie has been shelved. This means that the long-awaited project will not be releasing in theaters or on HBO Max, despite having already wrapped production earlier this year, and reports indicating that its star, Leslie Grace, could play a key role in upcoming DC projects. The news has caused fans to speculate at length about the larger future of DC's films, and new reporting from Variety might indicate that the circumstances surrounding another film on the slate might not be set in stone. According to the outlet's reporting about Batgirl's cancellation, the studio is reportedly "still contending with what to do about" the upcoming The Flash movie, which is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in the summer of 2023.
HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’ Shelved, $90 Million DC Film Starring Leslie Grace Had Finished Filming (UPDATE)
UPDATED 8/4, 2:20 p.m. ET: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah released a statement after their Batgirl film was shelved by Warner Bros. “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. We wish that fans would’ve had the opportunity to see and embrace the film,” they wrote.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie by Seth Rogen Finally has a Release Date
The upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from Seth Rogan has finally received an official title and a new release date. The film will be titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and will come out on August 4. 2023, in the United States. Last year, the film was set...
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
‘Breaking Bad’ Creator Vince Gilligan Reveals When Walt and Jesse Will Appear on ‘Better Call Saul’
We finally know when the main characters from Breaking Bad will be making their appearance on the spin-off Better Call Saul. Breaking Bad is already considered by fans to be classic TV. It’s no wonder that they’ve been anticipating Walter White and Jesse Pinkman showing up on Better Call Saul. At PaleyFest in April, Better Call Saul showrunner and co-creator Peter Gould revealed that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would reprise their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman on the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad prequel. However, viewers still didn’t know the exact episode the characters would show up in.
HBO Max Removes 6 Warner Bros. Movies
HBO Max has quietly removed six Warner Bros. films over the past few weeks, that were exclusively streaming on the service, in what appears to be an effort to cut costs. The titles removed include: Superintelligence, starring Melissa McCarthy and Bobby Cannavale; Moonshoot starring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse; The 2020 remake of Witches starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Chris Rock; An American Pickle starring Seth Rogen; Charm City Kings by director Angel Manuel Soto; and Locked Down starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Anne Hathaway. All of these films were labeled “Max Originals.”
Sounds Like Eternals 2 Is Moving Forward, According To An MCU Actor
According to an MCU actor, Eternals 2 is coming our way!
Batgirl director shares photo of what's probably, definitely Michael Keaton's planned Batman return
Batgirl co-director Adil El Arbi is sharing a peek at what seems like what could've been if his DC superhero movie hadn't been abruptly scrapped. After starring in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns, Michael Keaton had again been cast as the Dark Knight in a new film featuring Leslie Grace as the titular heroine. Now, Arbi has revealed an image of what that meeting would have looked like on screen.
How to Watch Bullet Train: Showtimes and Streaming Release Status
From the director of Deadpool 2, Bullet Train is one of this summer's must-see action movies, thanks to a star-studded cast and a bonkers premise that pits a trainful of assassins against each other on a nonstop ride through Japan. As IGN's Bullet Train review states, "It's bloodier than expected, lands its punches at the right moments, and pleases with painful combos worth crowd-pleasing smiles."
The Neil Gaiman Interview: How the Sandman Finally Made It to Television After 30 Years Of Failure
There was a time when Neil Gaiman didn’t want a movie or television show about The Sandman to be made at all. Even as Batman and other comic book heroes found big success on the silver screen in the late 1980s and 1990s, Gaiman was resistant to following in their footsteps. He felt his seminal comic book series, which so memorably mixed mythology and urban fantasy, wasn’t quite “movie-shaped,” and was always quietly relieved when projects based on it failed to make it to production.
What Marvel’s Thunderbolts Can Learn From Suicide Squad
The big reveal that the Thunderbolts are actually evil at the end of the 1997 comic Thunderbolts #1 is held as one of the best Marvel twists of all time. And now Phase 5 of the MCU will be rounded off by this rag-tag ensemble of villains in director Jake Schreier’s Thunderbolts movie.
Batgirl Director Shares an Image of Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton in Costume
Batgirl director Adil El Arbi has shared an image of Leslie Grace's Batgirl standing face to face with Michael Keaton's Batman. The photo, shared on Adil El Arbi's Instagram story, shows Grace and Keaton in their full costumes, standing in the gloomy streets of Gotham, accompanied by their director. The...
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Might Be Getting an Iron Man-Inspired Armor Set
Assassin's Creed Valhalla seems primed to introduce an armor set that references Iron Man. As spotted by Eurogamer, dataminer AndyReloads has found some sleek new armor hidden in the game’s files, which could be released in a future update. The Advanced Mechanicals Armor Set gives users the ability to use a chest-mounted energy beam, much the same as Iron Man’s unibeam.
Prey Video Review
Prey debuts on Hulu on Aug. 5, 2022. Review by Tom Jorgensen. Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey never lets up. It’s full of the Predator franchise’s trademark violence and tension, but it’s the ferocious, star-making turn from Amber Midthunder that stands as its greatest strength. The movie’s sole focus on her lead character, Naru, means that the supporting roster comes off a little wooden, but when Prey’s tracking the young warrior’s duel with the Predator -- full of powerful imagery and creative kills -- it rarely falters.
