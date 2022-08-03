Arkansas panel rejects recreational marijuana ballot measure

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Flash flooding triggered by heavy rainfall forced has officials to close all roads in and out of Death Valley National Park near the California-Nevada line Friday. The sudden rush of water and debris left about 500 visitors and 500 staff members unable to leave the park and buried about 60 vehicles in debris. Death Valley National Park officials said in a statement that the park got at least 1.7 inches of rain. That's the normal rainfall for nearly a year. The system that provides water to park residents and offices also failed. The California Department of Transportation estimated it would take hours to open a road for visitors to leave.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO