Arkansas panel rejects recreational marijuana ballot measure

Transgender child sues over Tennessee school bathroom law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A transgender child and her parents are suing the Tennessee Department of Education over a law that prohibits transgender students and staff from using school bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender identities. The suit was filed Thursday in federal court in Nashville by a student identified only as D.H. It claims Tennessee's law violates D.H.'s Constitutional rights under the Equal Protection Clause and also violates Title IX, the 1972 federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education. Whether Title IX protects transgender students is a subject of fierce debate. The U.S. Department of Education issued guidance in June that it did apply, but a federal judge temporarily blocked that interpretation last month.
Democrats sue to keep Green Party off North Carolina ballot
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats have asked a state court to overturn an elections board vote granting the Green Party official recognition despite allegations of fraud. Democrats have been accused by the Green Party of meddling in its petitioning process to qualify candidates for the November ballot. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Wake County Superior Court, precedes the first hearing next Monday in a Green Party lawsuit against the North Carolina State Board of Elections, when the newly certified party will fight for an extension to a statutory deadline preventing its candidates from appearing on the ballot.
Former Texas police chief gets 15 1/2 years for bribery
SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — A former West Texas police chief has been sentenced to 15 1/2 years in prison for bribery. Former San Angelo police chief Timothy Ray Vasquez was sentenced Friday in San Angelo after a federal jury found him guilty of bribery and mail fraud. Federal prosecutors presented evidence that Vasquez used his position as police chief from 2004 to 2016 to help a city vendor land a contract worth almost $6 million. In return, the vendor paid Vasquez more than $175,000 and provided the use of luxury suites at sporting events and a rock concert, as well as a San Antonio condo.
Flash floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Flash flooding triggered by heavy rainfall forced has officials to close all roads in and out of Death Valley National Park near the California-Nevada line Friday. The sudden rush of water and debris left about 500 visitors and 500 staff members unable to leave the park and buried about 60 vehicles in debris. Death Valley National Park officials said in a statement that the park got at least 1.7 inches of rain. That's the normal rainfall for nearly a year. The system that provides water to park residents and offices also failed. The California Department of Transportation estimated it would take hours to open a road for visitors to leave.
Coast Guard: 2 dead, 5 missing after migrant boat capsizes
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Two people died and five were missing after a boat believed to be carrying migrants capsized off the coast of the Florida Keys. The Coast Guard said Friday that eight people were rescued. The agency described the boat as a “rustic vessel” that was making an illegal voyage with 15 migrant passengers. It was not immediately clear where the migrants were originally from. Reports of the capsized vessel about 14 miles south of Sugarloaf Key reached the Coast Guard around 10 a.m. Friday. One person was rescued from the water by the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Mariner of the Seas.
