ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

The current Orioles believe they’re on the verge of something special. Former Orioles believe it, too.

In the home clubhouse at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for the first time, outfielder Brett Phillips raved about the team he joined at the trade deadline. When he looked across the field as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, the Orioles seemed like an energetic group. Now that he’s in Baltimore, the feeling is evident. “I’ve recognized we have a group that’s hungry here,” Phillips said, “and a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Orioles GM flew to Texas to explain deadline moves to core players

Not every team’s trade deadline moves resonated with players and fans, with the Baltimore Orioles providing a strong example of that. Despite winning 26 of their last 40 games and moving within a half game of the second AL Wild Card spot, the Orioles took on the role of trade deadline sellers. Outfielder Trey Mancini was sent to the Houston Astros while All-Star closer Jorge Lopez was sent to the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles received prospects in both deals, despite having Lopez under team control through 2024.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Associated Press

Acuña, Rosario lead Braves past Mets 9-6 in NL East showdown

NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe those Mets fans out in right field should just leave Ronald Acuña Jr. alone. Razzed at Citi Field with 40,000-plus on hand, Acuña matched his career high with four hits and robbed Pete Alonso of a two-run homer as the Atlanta Braves built a big early lead and beat New York 9-6 on Friday night to rebound quickly in their NL East showdown. “It was all night — but I like that. I like that, just because it kind of gives me that motivation to play extra hard,” Acuña said through a translator. “I think tonight’s game felt like a playoff game.” Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer in the first inning and an RBI double in the second to help the Braves open an 8-0 cushion. Rookie center fielder Michael Harris II also went deep and threw out a runner at the plate.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy