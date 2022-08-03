Post-Game Notes: Orioles 6, Rangers 3

Notes from the Rangers' loss to Baltimore on Wednesday at Globe Life Field

TEXAS has lost 3 straight games to open this 7-game homestand…drops to season-high 12 games under .500 at 46-58…was swept in this 3-G series vs. BAL, 4th time to lose all games in series of 3+ games in 2022 (all since start of July)…have lost 7 straight at home for the 1st time since dropping 7 in a row from 9/12-28/17 at Globe Life Park…went winless (0-6) against Baltimore this season, the first time in franchise history to go winless in a season series against an A.L. opponent.

MARTÍN PÉREZ did not factor in the decision, but logged his 19th consecutive start without taking a loss, tying Cole Hamels (2015-16) for the franchise record (credit Elias Sports Bureau)…it is the longest streak in MLB this season and the longest single-season streak in franchise history…tied his career high with 9 strikeouts (also 7/14/22 vs. SEA w/ TEX and 5/6/19 at TOR w/ MIN), doing so for a 2nd straight home start…with 116 strikeouts this year, has already posted the 2nd-highest total of his career (135 in 2019 w/ MIN) and his highest-ever total as a Ranger…Pérez has allowed exactly one run in 4 straight starts, going 2-0 with a 1.44 ERA (4 ER/25.0 IP) to drop his ERA from 2.72 to 2.47.

JONAH HEIM hooked a game-tying solo home run inside the RF foul pole to knot the contest at 2-2 in the 7th…snapped a career-long 23-G HR drought, his 1st longball since 7/3 at NYM and 1st at home since 6/26 vs. WAS…Texas catchers have HR in 3 of last 5 G (2-Viloria, 1-Heim).

NATHANIEL LOWE singled in the 1st inning to extend his career-best hit streak to 10 games…3rd Ranger with a double-digit streak in 2022 (11-García, 10-Lowe/Seager)…has team-high 20 hits since the All-Star break.

MARCUS SEMIEN tacked on a solo home run in the 9th…all 15 of his home runs have come since 5/28, 2nd-most among Rangers over that span behind Corey Seager (16).

BALTIMORE completed a 3-game series sweep of the Rangers and finish 6-0 in the season series vs. Texas…marks 1st time to go undefeated in a season series against an American League club since 2010 (6-0 vs. LAA)…outscored the Rangers 21-7 (+14) in this series and 40-23 (+17) this season…has won 19 of its last 26 G, advancing to season-high 3 games above .500 (54-51)…this is the latest point in a full season (excl. 2020) for Baltimore to be at least 3 games above the .500 mark since 9/6/17 (71-68).

KYLE BRADISH allowed just one run (earned), 3 hits, and 3 walks while punching out 5 over 5.0 innings, but did not factor into the decision for a 3rd straight start as he exited with the score tied (1-1) after the 5th…has registered a 2.70 ERA (3 ER/10.0 IP) and 12 SO/3 BB in 2 starts since being activated from the 15-day Injured List (right shoulder inflammation) on 7/29…the O’s have won 3 straight and 6 of Bradish’s last 7 starts dating back to 5/27.

ROBINSON CHIRINOS put the O’s in front, 2-1, with a go-ahead solo home run in the 7th inning, his 3rd long ball of the season…marked the former Ranger’s (2013-18, 20) first-ever homer at Globe Life Field and his 1st go-ahead HR in the 7th-or-later since 4/28/19 vs. CLE w/ HOU (3-R HR off Carrasco in 7th)…finished with season high-tying 3 hits (also 6/18 vs. TB) after he entered today’s contest in an 0-for-12 slump…had gone homerless in 19 straight appearances since his last round-tripper on 5/28 at BOS…Baltimore is 26-21 (.553) in Chirinos’ starts at catcher this season.

RYAN McKENNA connected for his 2nd home run of the season in the 2nd inning, as both of his HR in 2022 have come against the Rangers (also 7/5 vs. TEX)…has hits in 4 of 6 G vs. Texas this season, going 5-for-14 (.357) with 2 HR and 3 RBI in those contests…McKenna over his last 22 G since the beg. of July: .281/.343/.500/.843 (9-32) to raise season BA from .236 to .250 and his season OPS figure from .597 to .672.

TERRIN VAVRA plated go-ahead run (3-2) on a pinch-double in the 8th inning, his 1st career RBI and extra-base hit…Vavra has reached base via H/BB in 8 of his first 14 career plate appearances (3 H, 5 BB) since being recalled from Norfolk (AAA) on 7/26.

MISCELLANEOUS: Josh Smith recorded his 1st career bunt hit in the 6th inning...Baltimore’s 9-hole hitters combined to go 7-for-12 with 3 HR and 8 RBI over this 3-game series.