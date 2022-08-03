Read on www.thesandpaper.net
TOMS RIVER: PICTURES OF MOTHER NATURE IN ACTION
A follower shared these beautiful pictures of the storm that wreaked havoc over Ocean County tonight. These pictures were taken this evening in the Cedar Grove area of Toms River. A very special Thank you to Matt Seitz for sharing his photos.
Whoa, Massive 200 Pound Shark Caught Off The Beach In Seaside Park, NJ
For me, it really depends on the day of the week, the weather, and of course whether or not there's a cooler full of beer. Also, are we at a lake, fishing off a dock by the bay, surf fishing, or deep sea fishing in the ocean on a commercial fishing trip?
Spotted lanternflies invade Jersey Shore beaches. Is that normal?
Armed with her black flip flop, Rose Crimaldi got to work Tuesday afternoon. The 53-year-old chef from Sandy Hook killed about 50 of the more than 200 spotted lanternflies she saw during a day trip to Atlantic Highlands. “First I screamed, then swatted them away with my flip flop,” Crimaldi...
This is the Best Roller Coaster in Ocean County, NJ
You know how much I love Great Adventure. It's always a fun, family day for us. Yes, I still call it Great Adventure. Six Flags Great Adventure has some awesome roller coasters. The best roller coaster in Ocean County is at Six Flags. Indoor, looping, the tallest, and of course...
A Historic Galloway NJ Church Dismantled and Given New Home
You know that tiny green and white church on the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. in Galloway? Yeah, it's not there anymore. I live pretty close to the Pomona Union Presbyterian Church. I would pass by it at least three times a week. Since moving to Galloway in 2010, I've loved its charm. It harkens back to another time.
Plovers Vacate Barnegat Light Beaches; Nesting Done
The season of piping plover nesting in Barnegat Light is past. As Beach Committee chair on the Barnegat Light Borough Council, Dottie Reynolds gets official reports on the progress of endangered beach nesting birds. The news on July 22 was that the last two piping plover chicks had fledged, meaning they had reached the stage where they were able to fly.
What To Know For This Weekend’s Phish Concert Series In Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Another round of dangerously hot weather is here as thousands are expected to pack an Atlantic City beach to see Phish this weekend. The band is kicking off a three-day concert series in the popular Jersey Shore town. Night one of the concert series begins Friday at 7:30 p.m. The stage is already set up. With steamy conditions expected through the weekend, safety is going to be a top priority. About 100 workers spent the day preparing for the Phish concert series at the beach in Atlantic City by setting up the stage, lighting and sound equipment. The...
Field of Dreams Playground in Absecon NJ
The Field of Dreams Playground in Absecon is an accessible inclusive playground at Hackett Park at the Jonathan Pitney Recreation Complex. The playground was built in 2015 and with community support keeps getting better and better. It is one of the most popular Atlantic County parks and one of two accessible playgrounds we know of in Atlantic County.
Wow! Watch dolphins swim with paddleboarders in Shrewsbury River
Mike Schulze says it was a "once in a lifetime" experience. He was in a group of paddleboarders who often take to the Shrewsbury River to enjoy the sunrise and the sounds of nature. On Sunday, they were joined by a small pod of dolphins. The dolphins playfully swam alongside...
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
Best Lobster We’ve Ever Had Is From Atlantic City, NJ
There’s an old expression that “you’re never a Hero in your own hometown.”. Former Atlantic City golfing legend, Leo Fraser, a former President of The Professional Golf Association (PGA) of America has his own interpretation of this misnomer. Fraser had a memorable saying, “You have to travel...
These 3 beloved food spots opening new locations in NJ (finally)
It seems as though New Jersey has decided to make this summer the summer of food. New (and already established somewhere else) restaurants are popping up all over New Jersey. It’s as if all of these great food places finally realized that THIS is where the REAL foodies are.
Horse Sculptures Grace the Streets of Freehold
FREEHOLD – The Half Mile of Horses Art Walk which opened this week along Main St is as artistically unique as it is a tribute to the history of horseracing and breeding industries in this section of Monmouth County. The unique parade of sculptured horses each designed and painted...
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
12 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ
Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
Beach Haven’s Skate Park Meeting Was Love Fest; Warmer Ocean Temps, Waves of Strength This Weekend
Does anyone remember a somewhat wild public forum at Surf City’s St. Thomas of Villanova Church in the mid-2000s about the beach replenishment projects that were coming to LBI? That one got heated. There has been lots of controversial public discussions around beach replenishment in our recent history. Or...
Every Absolutely Delicious Diner in Atlantic & Cape May Counties
We've compiled a gallery of every diner in Atlantic and Cape counties. Before you look at the photos of all these great local diners, I have to explain a few things. What exactly classifies a restaurant as a "diner?" First, let's look at the dictionary definition of a diner: "...
TOMS RIVER: HOUSE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING
First responders are on the scene of a house that has been struck by lightning on the 400 block of Santa Anita. We have no information as to injuries or the extent of damage. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Crumbl Cookies continues N.J. expansion with new opening
Crumbl Cookies has opened its latest New Jersey spot. The cookie chain landed in Cherry Hill, debuting its first location this far south in the state. Crumbl’s new store in Cherry Hill opened Aug. 4 at 950 Garden Park Blvd. A grand opening ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.
LBI With Auntie
I would like to submit two poems in memory of my Aunt Joann Kelty, who recently passed away from brain cancer. She and my Uncle Doug have been taking me to LBI for summer vacations since I was little. They bought a beach house in Beach Haven seven years ago, and my family stays there every summer. It is our happy place. Here is the first poem:
