Beach Haven, NJ

ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PICTURES OF MOTHER NATURE IN ACTION

A follower shared these beautiful pictures of the storm that wreaked havoc over Ocean County tonight. These pictures were taken this evening in the Cedar Grove area of Toms River. A very special Thank you to Matt Seitz for sharing his photos.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Haven, NJ
Lifestyle
SoJO 104.9

A Historic Galloway NJ Church Dismantled and Given New Home

You know that tiny green and white church on the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. in Galloway? Yeah, it's not there anymore. I live pretty close to the Pomona Union Presbyterian Church. I would pass by it at least three times a week. Since moving to Galloway in 2010, I've loved its charm. It harkens back to another time.
GALLOWAY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Plovers Vacate Barnegat Light Beaches; Nesting Done

The season of piping plover nesting in Barnegat Light is past. As Beach Committee chair on the Barnegat Light Borough Council, Dottie Reynolds gets official reports on the progress of endangered beach nesting birds. The news on July 22 was that the last two piping plover chicks had fledged, meaning they had reached the stage where they were able to fly.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
CBS Philly

What To Know For This Weekend’s Phish Concert Series In Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Another round of dangerously hot weather is here as thousands are expected to pack an Atlantic City beach to see Phish this weekend. The band is kicking off a three-day concert series in the popular Jersey Shore town. Night one of the concert series begins Friday at 7:30 p.m. The stage is already set up. With steamy conditions expected through the weekend, safety is going to be a top priority. About 100 workers spent the day preparing for the Phish concert series at the beach in Atlantic City by setting up the stage, lighting and sound equipment. The...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Field of Dreams Playground in Absecon NJ

The Field of Dreams Playground in Absecon is an accessible inclusive playground at Hackett Park at the Jonathan Pitney Recreation Complex. The playground was built in 2015 and with community support keeps getting better and better. It is one of the most popular Atlantic County parks and one of two accessible playgrounds we know of in Atlantic County.
94.5 PST

Best Lobster We’ve Ever Had Is From Atlantic City, NJ

There’s an old expression that “you’re never a Hero in your own hometown.”. Former Atlantic City golfing legend, Leo Fraser, a former President of The Professional Golf Association (PGA) of America has his own interpretation of this misnomer. Fraser had a memorable saying, “You have to travel...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ahherald.com

Horse Sculptures Grace the Streets of Freehold

FREEHOLD – The Half Mile of Horses Art Walk which opened this week along Main St is as artistically unique as it is a tribute to the history of horseracing and breeding industries in this section of Monmouth County. The unique parade of sculptured horses each designed and painted...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: HOUSE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING

First responders are on the scene of a house that has been struck by lightning on the 400 block of Santa Anita. We have no information as to injuries or the extent of damage. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Crumbl Cookies continues N.J. expansion with new opening

Crumbl Cookies has opened its latest New Jersey spot. The cookie chain landed in Cherry Hill, debuting its first location this far south in the state. Crumbl’s new store in Cherry Hill opened Aug. 4 at 950 Garden Park Blvd. A grand opening ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
thesandpaper.net

LBI With Auntie

I would like to submit two poems in memory of my Aunt Joann Kelty, who recently passed away from brain cancer. She and my Uncle Doug have been taking me to LBI for summer vacations since I was little. They bought a beach house in Beach Haven seven years ago, and my family stays there every summer. It is our happy place. Here is the first poem:
BEACH HAVEN, NJ

