Four suspects sought in attempted residential burglary in Woodside Tuesday

Watch stolen from man after armed robbery in Danville: police
DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to an armed robbery Saturday afternoon in Danville, police said in an email to KRON4. The incident happened around 2:44 p.m. in the Livery Shopping Center on the 200 block of Sycamore Valley Road. Three armed suspects worked together to rob a man who recently walked out of a […]
Latest Watch And Wallet Robbery – This Time In Danville
Three men reportedly armed with pistols equipped with extended magazines robbed one man and pistol-whipped a witness attempting to intervene outside a shop at the Livery Shopping Center in Danville Saturday – making off with the victim’s Rolex watch and wallet. The extent of the victim’s injuries were...
Police officer assaulted during traffic stop
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — A South San Francisco police officer received non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon after being dragged and forced to the ground following a traffic stop in which the stopped driver restarted his vehicle and sped off. A spokesperson for the South San Francisco Police Department said officers made a traffic stop […]
Six arrested for providing alcohol to minors in Menlo Park sting operation
Six people were arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to minors in a sting operation in Menlo Park on Aug. 4. According to a city statement, Menlo Park Police and agents with the California Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) made the arrests while conducting a Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation. During these operations, a minor under the direct supervision of an officer will stand outside a liquor or convenience store and ask patrons to buy them alcohol while making it clear that they are underage and unable to legally purchase it themselves.
Clerk shot during robbery attempt at Berkeley liquor store
A store clerk was shot in the hand Saturday afternoon during a robbery attempt at a South Berkeley liquor store on Adeline Street, authorities report. The shooting took place just before 4:30 p.m. at Black & White liquor store at 3027 Adeline St. just south of Ashby Avenue. Berkeley police...
Woman arrested for DUI after colliding with multiple cars
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after colliding with several vehicles, police said. On Friday at approximately 9:28 p.m., a motorist was traveling westbound on Lakeville Highway at a high rate of speed when they collided with a vehicle. The car that was struck pulled onto the shoulder […]
Man arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in San Mateo; 2 suspects still at large
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One suspect was arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts in San Mateo, police announced in a press release. The first theft was reported at approximately 3:05 a.m. in the area of Trollman Avenue near North Quebec Street where officers tried to arrest the suspects. However, the suspects initially […]
1 person dead, 3 injured following two shootings in Oakland
The Oakland Police Department is investigating two separate overnight shootings that left one person dead and three others injured. Police say they were near the 1400 block of Webster St. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Saturday when they heard gun fire. Once officers got to the scene they found one man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in grave condition with life-threatening injuries according to police.
Suspect arrested for killing 19-year-old Alameda woman
ALEMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect has been taken into custody for the killing of a 19-year-old woman, the Alameda Police Department announced Thursday night on Facebook. The woman was shot on July 31. The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Everett Street just before 9:00 p.m. Officers provided medical aid to the […]
Man arrested after Palo Alto bicycle shop robbery near Stanford University
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Friday after a robbery at a bicycle shop in Palo Alto, police announced in a press release. The incident happened around 2:43 p.m. at Cardinal Bike Shop on 1955 El Camino Real where officers arrested the suspect without incident — three minutes after a call was […]
Armed suspects arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft on Los Gatos Blvd. (Police Blotter, July 24-30)
From the files of the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department for the week of (July 24-30). • A woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Blossom Hill Road and Union Avenue at 1:02am. • A vehicle was burglarized on the 100 block of S. Santa Cruz...
Catalytic converter theft leads to shooting in Pacifica; suspects sought
PACIFICA – At least three people are being sought following a catalytic converter and shooting in a Pacifica neighborhood early Wednesday morning.Officers were called to the 600 block of Edgemar Avenue around 4:45 a.m.According to police, a resident saw two suspects attempting to steal a catalytic vehicle from a vehicle parked on the street.Police said the resident armed himself with a BB gun and confronted the suspects. During the confrontation, one of the suspects fired several shots, which struck the front of a home.The two suspects fled the scene in a waiting SUV nearby, possibly driven by a third suspect. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading towards Manor Drive.No injuries were reported in the shooting.Police describe the suspects as males in their 30s, who were speaking to each other in Spanish. The SUV is described as a dark-colored Ford midsize or a similar vehicle.Detectives checked the surrounding neighborhood for evidence and surveillance cameras, which may have captured the vehicle.Anyone who may have information about Wednesday morning's incident is asked to call Pacifica Police at 650-738-7314. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling the department's "Silent Witness Tip Line" at 650-359-4444.
San Jose police searching for suspect
Police are searching for a suspect that ran away from a stolen vehicle, according to a tweet from San Jose Police.
Police search for suspect in South San Jose neighborhood
SAN JOSE – Police responded to a South San Jose neighborhood Saturday morning, searching for a suspect who was in a stolen vehicle.The department announced shortly after 9:30 a.m. that units were on the 2900 block of Old Almaden Road, not far from the Guadalupe River.Police said the suspect fled from the vehicle and is believed to be on foot in the area. The suspect is described as a man standing 6' tall, with black shirt and jeans. It was not immediately known if he was armed. This is a developing story. More details to come.
Person extricated from car on I-280
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A person was extricated following a vehicle crash on Interstate 280 southbound Saturday morning, according to a tweet by North County Fire Authority (NCFA). The extricated person was transported to a local hospital. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation. All lanes are currently open. KRON On is […]
1 dead, 3 wounded in Oakland overnight shootings
OAKLAND -- Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday.Oakland police said the homicide marks the city's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 homicides.The fatal drive-by shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland's Uptown district. A 35-year-old Pittsburg man was pronounced dead at the hospital.Two others -- a woman and a man, both from Berkeley -- were also wounded and in stable condition at the hospital.Earlier, officers heard gunfire and went to the 1400 block of Webster Street at 12:15 a.m. They found a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and rendered aid until medical personnel arrived.The 25-year-old Alameda man was taken to the hospital where police said he is in grave condition with injuries police described as life-threatening. Police will not share the Pittsburg man's identity until his family can be notified.The two shootings do not appear to be related. Police were still trying to determine motives for the shootings. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tipline at (510) 238-7950.
Sunnyvale police arrest felon, confiscate ghost gun
(KRON) — The Sunnyvale Police Department arrested a felon and confiscated an illegally-owned rifle and a ghost gun early in the morning of Aug. 5, according to a tweet from the department. The arrest came after a parole search conducted by detectives and patrol officers. KRON On is streaming news live now “It’s always a […]
SR-92 crash leads to 2 deaths, 1 seriously injured
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two people have died, and one is left seriously injured following a crash on CA State Route 92 Friday morning according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). At around 9:44 a.m., CHP received a call to their communication center about a crash on SR-92 westbound, east of Foster City Boulevard. A […]
Man killed in Stockton double shooting identified
The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man killed in the shooting as 19-year-old Jaylen Malone from Lathrop. Police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting in Stockton. The Stockton Police Department said they responded to the reported shooting at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive...
2 sought in armed Rolex robbery in San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO – Two suspects are being sought after a man was robbed at gunpoint of his Rolex watch in San Leandro on Tuesday afternoon.San Leandro police said officers were called to the 15100 block of Crosby Street shortly before 3 p.m.Police said the victim, identified as a man in his 50s, was arriving home from Oakland. After exiting his vehicle, the suspects confronted the victim, holding firearms and demanding his Rolex watch.Fearing for his life, the victim gave them the watch, police said.The suspects were last seen driving away in what police described as a newer model green Chevrolet...
