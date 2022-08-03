Read on www.boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 5, 2022
Kids are heading back to school just in time for rising concerns about COVID-19, Boise State University is ramping up its mental health services, another wrinkle in former state Rep. Aaron Von Ehlinger's rape conviction, the Department of Justice is suing Idaho over the states abortion ban and folks behind Wylder and Certified continue expanding.
Liz Cheney is appealing to Wyoming Democrats. Will it make a difference?
Cowboy State residents have been inundated with political ads recently. Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s campaign team has been spending a lot on radio and TV spots, and Cheney – a Republican and Wyoming's lone representative in the U.S. House – has been making plenty of appearances on national Sunday talk shows.
Idaho law professor breaks down federal lawsuit against Idaho's abortion law
Earlier this week, Idaho Matters reported that Idaho was being sued by the Justice Department over its abortion law. This is the first major legal action the federal government has taken against a state over abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in June that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Demand for abortion procedures surges in Colorado post-Roe
Colorado has become a haven for abortion access since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Providers there are seeing a sharp rise in out-of-state patients, including some facing desperate circumstances. KUNC’s Robyn Vincent reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more,...
Conservation deal a key to Indigenous survival in New Mexico
Officials in New Mexico recently celebrated the purchase of 50,000 acres to create its largest state-owned recreation area. The deal carries special meaning for tribes in the area and it's one of the biggest public land acquisitions in the U.S. this year. Emma Gibson of the Mountain West News Bureau...
Building wildfire-resistant homes can be affordable, new study shows
Thousands of people are under evacuation orders in Northern California as the McKinney fire continues to spread. That community could be joining dozens of others that have had to rebuild in recent years. In California, many homes have to use wildfire-resistant materials under state law. Other wildfire-prone states don't have the same requirements. The homebuilding industry has argued that fireproofing is too expensive, but a new study finds it can be affordable.
An end of summer lineup: What to Watch with George Prentice
With temperatures on the rise, once again many folks are likely staying inside and wondering what to watch this weekend. Our Morning Edition host and resident movie critic, George Prentice joined Idaho Matters to give us a few recommendations. Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho...
Voters in Kansas want to keep abortion rights in place
Voters in Kansas overwhelmingly rejected a ballot initiative that would have allowed lawmakers to restrict or ban abortion. The state’s constitution guarantees the right to abortion — and the vote shows Kansans want that right to remain. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Kansas News Service political...
Sockeye salmon return to Idaho at near-record levels
Sockeye salmon are having a banner year as they make their way to high mountain streams in Idaho, posting one of their highest returns on record so far. As of Aug. 4, nearly 2,070 sockeye passed through Lower Granite Dam, about 30 miles west of Lewiston. That’s nearly three times...
Primary election results roll in from Arizona, Missouri and Michigan
In Arizona, the Republican primary for the governor’s race is still too close to call. On the Democratic side, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has won. Mark Finchem, who denies the results of the 2020 election, won the GOP primary for secretary of state. Blake Masters, endorsed by former...
What the vote in Kansas to protect abortion rights shows about the political landscape
In Kansas this week, voters overwhelmingly chose to protect abortion rights in the state. It was the first time an abortion question was on a ballot since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June and it shows how views on the issue are shifting. Here & Now‘s...
Feed Me Seymour! Little Shop of Horrors comes to Idaho Shakespeare Festival
It's a love story ... it's a horror story ... it's a gardening story? It's the Little Shop of Horrors and it opens at the Idaho Shakespeare Festival on Friday. Our Morning Edition host George Prentice gave Idaho Matters a sneak peek of the musical, where he sat down with the two co-stars before the play opens.
