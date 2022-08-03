$2.7b ETH spent on NFT minting- Here’s the detail

Bear markets come and go, but investors’ love for SHIB remains forever. Well, that’s exactly the case here as we see Shiba Inu’s yet another bond with dominant buyers. The #15th ranked cryptocurrency saw a fresh 3% surge at press time as it traded at $0.00001. Even the total market capitalization rose by 3.5% on CoinMarketCap. This spark does, indeed, point towards a potential bullish bias that might continue in the coming days.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO