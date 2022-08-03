$2.7b ETH spent on NFT minting- Here’s the detail

Read on ambcrypto.com
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Explode Over 400% to $110,000 After Next Halving, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that over the next few years the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could explode by over 400% to trade at $110,000, based on the cryptocurrency’s performance and its next halving event. The pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Kaleo shared his thoughts...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
bitcoinist.com
Investors Jump Ship From Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Dogecoin (DOGE) To Buy Presale Star Degrain (DGRN) Tokens
Investing in the brand-new, inflated cryptocurrency market is risky. However, investors would be unwise to completely ignore web3 developments since they may significantly impact how society evolves in the future. In this article, you’ll learn about three notable web3 projects, some web3-based cryptocurrency initiatives, and which web3 initiative would be the most outstanding investment choice for this year.
dailyhodl.com
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
A Look At Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin Whitepaper And How Blockchain Came Into Existence
In October 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto — a pseudonym used by the developer or developers of bitcoin — published a whitepaper detailing how an alternative electronic cash system could permit payments to be sent directly from one party to another, without involving a financial institution. The document, titled "Bitcoin:...
dailyhodl.com
Stablecoin Pattern Suggests Massive Bitcoin Breakout May Be Incoming, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that the dwindling supply of stablecoins may be a sign that a massive Bitcoin (BTC) breakout is on the horizon. According to the market intelligence firm, the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the two biggest stablecoins by market cap, has been dramatically decreasing since May 2022.
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $40K, Ethereum Above $3K And Dogecoin Above 20 Cents The End Of The Year?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $42M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $42,558,746 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NvAbUhjXL9vjYuADLENHNvFExzzXw27Sg. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Delists Ethereum-Based Token After SEC Declares It an Unregistered Security in Coinbase Complaint
The US arm of crypto exchange Binance removed Amp (AMP) on its platform as federal regulators claim that the Ethereum (ETH) token is an unregistered security. In a new statement, the exchange says that out of an abundance of caution, it will stop supporting the native token of the AMP blockchain effective August 15th.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Investors Are Accumulating These Digital Assets As Market Hits ‘Wall of Worry’: Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto insights firm Santiment is revealing that the behaviors of a group of investors may be a negative sign for the market. According to Santiment, sharks, or entities that hold between 10,000 and 100,000 of a particular crypto asset, are accumulating stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) even as the prices of crypto assets appreciate.
ambcrypto.com
Is Shiba Inu ETH whales’ favorite? Price action could be key
Bear markets come and go, but investors’ love for SHIB remains forever. Well, that’s exactly the case here as we see Shiba Inu’s yet another bond with dominant buyers. The #15th ranked cryptocurrency saw a fresh 3% surge at press time as it traded at $0.00001. Even the total market capitalization rose by 3.5% on CoinMarketCap. This spark does, indeed, point towards a potential bullish bias that might continue in the coming days.
Motley Fool
What Happened to Coinbase Stock on Thursday?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Coinbase (COIN 3.29%) and...
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
If You Invested $1,000 When Jim Cramer Sent This Tweet About Coinbase, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Coinbase Inc COIN is an option for anyone wishing to start investing in cryptocurrencies since it offers a user-friendly interface, instructional resources and robust security features. Yet some investors might be hesitant to put their money in the company's stock. Shares of Coinbase have never returned to its initial public...
ambcrypto.com
While Cardano’s [ADA] whales are whaling, what is its price up to
For any cryptocurrency project, addresses holding between 10,000 to 10,000,000 of the project’s tokens are key stakeholders. Their trading activities are a major determinant of what to expect from the token’s price. According to data from Santiment, addresses holding between 10,000 to 10,000,000 of Cardano’s ADA tokens have...
