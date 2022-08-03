Gisele Bündchen Shared a Look at 'Disciplined' Tom Brady in Full Dad Mode For His Birthday

Read on www.aol.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Related
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may look like the picture-perfect couple, but the NFL pro and the model aren’t afraid to admit that their relationship has gone through ups and downs. "I'm blessed to find this life partner that we all kind of seek at different times in our life," the former New England Patriots […]
NFL・
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Family Album: Pics
Brady’s bunch! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen started their family in 2009 and have been documenting their fun-filled lives with their kids ever since. The couple, who were set up in 2006 on a blind date, welcomed their son, Benjamin, three years later. He became a big brother when Vivian was born in 2012. The […]
AOL Corp
Shawn Johnson’s Son Jett is a Mini Football Star in the Making — Just Like His Dad!
When an Olympic gold-medaling gymnast marries a former NFL footballer player, you can bet sports are going to be an important part of their lives. Their daughter Drew, 2, is already enjoying gymnastics like her mama, but their son Jett, 1, has different interests. And if his “new favorite toy” is any indication, then he takes after his dad!
NFL・
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
Katy Perry Says ‘No Offense’ to Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Named Her M.A.S.H. ‘Lover’
Step aside, Orlando Bloom. Katy Perry has a new man in her life — according to M.A.S.H. The “Daisies” singer took part in a TikTok trend, in which participants use a filter to play the childhood game that determines your future house, car, number of children and lover.
AOL Corp
Ron Howard reveals the most difficult shot of his career and how his dad made it harder
Ron Howard visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday and revealed the most difficult shot of his career. The Oscar-winning director is known for creating immersive shots in his films, like Backdraft, Rush and Cinderella Man, but he said Far and Away contained, by far, the hardest shot.
‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’: Kelly Ripa Makes Huge Announcement Amid Absence From Show
For several years, Live With Kelly and Ryan entertained families all over America as they started their day. With their friendship and control when it came to hosting, the pair appeared to be unstoppable, interviewing some of the most prominent celebrities today. Not to mention, Ryan Seacrest helmed the massively popular American Idol. But while Ripa and Seacrest appeared happy on screen, fans and sources claim there was trouble in paradise. Although both have been silent on any issues as Kelly Ripa took some time off, the host now announced her new book tour.
AOL Corp
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split: 'There is no drama,' says source
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up, Yahoo Entertainment can confirm. A source close to the pair emphasizes the split was amicable and happened earlier this week. "They are both really busy, which played a factor in the breakup," a second insider shares. "There is no drama." E! News...
RELATED PEOPLE
thebrag.com
‘Coyote Ugly’ lead says she was viciously body shamed during filming
Coyote Ugly actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she was told she’s “not beautiful” and viciously body-shamed while filming the 2000 blockbuster. Lynskey played Gloria in the hit movie, who moved with the character Violet Sanford to pursue a musical career in New York. The NZ-born actor told The Hollywood Reporter that crew members were “disappointed” about her size, despite her being an Australian size eight.
AOL Corp
Melanie Lynskey Says She Was 'Starving Herself,' Body Shamed on the 'Coyote Ugly' Set
Melanie Lynskey's memories from the set of Coyote Ugly aren't all fond ones. While working on the film, which was released 22 years ago this week, Lynskey says she was body shamed. "All the girls had this regimen they had to go on. It was ridiculous," she tells The Hollywood...
AOL Corp
35 years later, 'The Lost Boys' star Kiefer Sutherland recalls 'violent and gross' deleted scene and 'creating the mullet'
Thirty-five years ago — long before there was Twilight, True Blood, or even Interview With the Vampire — there was The Lost Boys, Joel Schumacher’s 1987 vampire classic starring the Coreys Feldman and Haim, Jason Patric, Jami Gertz, Dianne Wiest, Alex Winter, and of course an 18-year-old Kiefer Sutherland as the fearsome blood-sucking, scene-stealing biker David.
Comments / 0