City of Cape Coral plans to add boat ramp off of El Dorado Blvd. intersection

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral leaders plan to add a boat ramp off of the intersection of El Dorado Blvd and NW 6th Terrace.

City staff requested the land be purchased in order to have access points under city ownership.

“Every week I see a new build coming up,” said Robert Husain, who lives off NW 6th Terrace. He said the neighborhood is growing everyday with new homes popping up along the canal.

“This canal is fairly good compared to some of the other canals you see on the news,” said Husain. “I see a lot of fisherman in their little boats coming up here and they’re all bass fishing.”

The city wanted to add permanent boat access along the canal between Tropicana Pkwy, Chiquita Blvd and Burnt Store Road.

According to the request to the city council, “Over time the City has lost the use of some of the privately owned sites due to changes in property ownerships or owners deciding to build on their property.”

Now the city owns 31 permanent boat ramp sites in 18 of the 19 canal systems.

“I think it’s a great idea. Tons of people have little water crafts, kayaks, canoes,” said Husain.

Other neighbors NBC2 spoke with, including Husain, said their future concern may include what the city plans for parking and continued maintenance of the ramp.

“They’re going to have to park somewhere,” he said. “If it’s only one lot, I don’t see where. They might have parking for four or five, six cars maybe.”

Cape Coral will purchase the land for $55 thousand dollars. Though it will still be some time before a ramp is open to all boaters.