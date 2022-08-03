How athletes stay safe while practicing in extreme heat

Read on nbc24.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
nbc24.com
Toledo Pre-Medical & Health Science Academy ready to open
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools showed off the renovations housing its next magnet school Wednesday. The Toledo Pre-Medical & Health Science Academy specializes in biomedical science, pre-medicine and pre-nursing among other fields. After graduating from the academy, students will have entry-level credentials for medical careers or further studies...
sent-trib.com
Not horsing around: Young Bateson wins at fair
Michael “Mick” Foster appreciates those who gave him a shot when he was a young man, so now he is giving back. Foster, a Luckey resident and co-owner with his wife Nancy of standard bred filly Shez Jess Nice, was a harness racehorse driver from 1989-2004. Foster and...
13abc.com
National Tractor Pull Championship returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green anticipates its biggest weekend of the year as the annual National Tractor Pull Championship returns. For the 55th consecutive year, a parade of massive monster vehicles will compete at the Wood County Fairgrounds located on 13800 W Poe Rd., Bowling Green. This year...
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Toledo basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
For this week’s iteration of “You’re Nuts,” we figured we would stick to the recruiting topic in honor of the big BOOM and verbal commitment from Pickerington Central’s top-100 recruit Devin Royal. Last week, we discussed the best Ohio State recruit from Cleveland high school...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holland, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Holland. The Whitmer High School football team will have a game with Springfield High School - Holland on August 05, 2022, 13:00:00. Whitmer High SchoolSpringfield High School - Holland.
nbc24.com
Toledo Racing speeds up this weekend!
Taylor Fern appeared on WGO and spoke about her upcoming race this Saturday August 6 at Toledo Speedway. For more information CLICK HERE.
mercy.com
Ashley Tackles Her New Life After Battling Cervical Cancer
When Ashley Smith was diagnosed with cervical cancer, she didn’t want to accept it as fact. At 38 years old, she had a job she thoroughly enjoyed and a family she loved. She knew her diagnosis and treatment meant her life was about to change. Ashley’s symptoms started a...
13abc.com
Local pastor and his family running a free thrift store in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Generosity is alive and well in our community and this story is a great example of that. Not much in this world is free these days, but everything is free at a special outdoor store in Toledo. It’s run by a local pastor and his family,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thevillagereporter.com
Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer
BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
Person hit by vehicle by downtown TARTA hub Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hit nearby the downtown Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority hub on North Huron Street Friday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. The person's condition is currently unknown. As of 11:12 p.m., North Huron Street is open following a closure due to the...
13abc.com
Toledo School for the Arts mourns the death of alumnus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Friday Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot near Byrne and Gibralter Heights, when they arrived they found 29-year-old Dominick Barnett suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to UTMC where he was pronounced dead. Dominick was a son, brother,...
13abc.com
Toledo auto shop catches fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo business owner was hurt trying to put out a fire at their auto shop Friday. Firefighters responded to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near Waverly around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials tell 13abc a vehicle inside the building caught fire but investigators are still working to determine what sparked it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vernors new black cherry flavor hits store shelves in Michigan, Toledo this week
DETROIT – Vernors is releasing a new flavor of the famous pop for the first time in decades. The black cherry flavor Vernors is hitting store shelves this week in Michigan and Toledo. It’s exclusive to Michigan and in areas surrounding Toledo, Ohio, according to the company. It’s...
wktn.com
Three Injured in Arlington Crash Thursday
A Forest man was among three people injured in a crash that occurred in Arlington Thursday afternoon. WFIN Radio reported that Jimmie Bauknecht’s vehicle collided head-on with a northbound vehicle on Main Street in the village. The two occupants of the other vehicle, Jaden and Hailey Hoyle, of Michigan,...
themirrornewspaper.com
Retired M.H.S. Basketball Coach Jim Robinson Sr. Is Remembered And Honored By His Former Players
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — “If it is to be, it is up to me” is a saying the students and athletes of Maumee’s former coach Jim Robinson know well – and a motto they still follow. When several of those former student-athletes...
AAA to help out with passport renewal, offer travel tips
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — With an increase in people trying to scratch that international travel itch, more people are seeking to renew their passports. Roadside assistance and travel agency company AAA has seen a significant surge in people requesting passport help. The business is chipping in with some extra help to make the process a little easier for consumers.
Olympian Oshae Jones facing misdemeanor charges from Sunday incident
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo native and Olympic Bronze medalist Oshae Jones has been charged with multiple misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident at about 4 a.m. on Sunday. She pleaded not guilty to three charges: resisting arrest, obstructing official business and failure to disperse. According to Toledo police, officers...
toledo.com
Murder, Mystery and Mayhem at Toledo’s Science Center!
Who doesn’t love a good mystery? Bring your best detective skills and a few friends to Imagination Station’s next Science After Dark: Whodunit? Mystery Theater, presented by Comfort Line FiberFrame. Immerse yourself in an evening of intrigue, excitement and fun as you work with others to help solve...
11 Investigates: Will advances in forensic science bring justice for Grace Kennedy?
BRYAN, Ohio — It’s eerie to hear her recorded voice. In December 2007, Grace Kennedy sat for an hour-long interview with Bud Fisher, who was collecting interviews for the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project. Kennedy was a cryptographer in the Women’s Army Corps, serving at Gen....
sent-trib.com
City Park vandalized with blue hair dye
City Park was vandalized again over the weekend. The Bowling Green Police Division responded to the park at 8 a.m. Sunday for a report of vandalism in a bathroom. A park employee showed the responding officer the women’s restroom nearest the Veterans Building, which had blue hair dye spilled all over inside.
Comments / 0