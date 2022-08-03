ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

How athletes stay safe while practicing in extreme heat

By Allison Gutleber
nbc24.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nbc24.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc24.com

Toledo Pre-Medical & Health Science Academy ready to open

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools showed off the renovations housing its next magnet school Wednesday. The Toledo Pre-Medical & Health Science Academy specializes in biomedical science, pre-medicine and pre-nursing among other fields. After graduating from the academy, students will have entry-level credentials for medical careers or further studies...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Not horsing around: Young Bateson wins at fair

Michael “Mick” Foster appreciates those who gave him a shot when he was a young man, so now he is giving back. Foster, a Luckey resident and co-owner with his wife Nancy of standard bred filly Shez Jess Nice, was a harness racehorse driver from 1989-2004. Foster and...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

National Tractor Pull Championship returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green anticipates its biggest weekend of the year as the annual National Tractor Pull Championship returns. For the 55th consecutive year, a parade of massive monster vehicles will compete at the Wood County Fairgrounds located on 13800 W Poe Rd., Bowling Green. This year...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Toledo, OH
Football
City
Toledo, OH
mercy.com

Ashley Tackles Her New Life After Battling Cervical Cancer

When Ashley Smith was diagnosed with cervical cancer, she didn’t want to accept it as fact. At 38 years old, she had a job she thoroughly enjoyed and a family she loved. She knew her diagnosis and treatment meant her life was about to change. Ashley’s symptoms started a...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Medicine#American Football#Mercy Health#Central Catholic
thevillagereporter.com

Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer

BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
PIONEER, OH
WTOL 11

Person hit by vehicle by downtown TARTA hub Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hit nearby the downtown Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority hub on North Huron Street Friday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. The person's condition is currently unknown. As of 11:12 p.m., North Huron Street is open following a closure due to the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo School for the Arts mourns the death of alumnus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Friday Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot near Byrne and Gibralter Heights, when they arrived they found 29-year-old Dominick Barnett suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to UTMC where he was pronounced dead. Dominick was a son, brother,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo auto shop catches fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo business owner was hurt trying to put out a fire at their auto shop Friday. Firefighters responded to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near Waverly around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials tell 13abc a vehicle inside the building caught fire but investigators are still working to determine what sparked it.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wktn.com

Three Injured in Arlington Crash Thursday

A Forest man was among three people injured in a crash that occurred in Arlington Thursday afternoon. WFIN Radio reported that Jimmie Bauknecht’s vehicle collided head-on with a northbound vehicle on Main Street in the village. The two occupants of the other vehicle, Jaden and Hailey Hoyle, of Michigan,...
ARLINGTON, OH
WTOL 11

AAA to help out with passport renewal, offer travel tips

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — With an increase in people trying to scratch that international travel itch, more people are seeking to renew their passports. Roadside assistance and travel agency company AAA has seen a significant surge in people requesting passport help. The business is chipping in with some extra help to make the process a little easier for consumers.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Olympian Oshae Jones facing misdemeanor charges from Sunday incident

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo native and Olympic Bronze medalist Oshae Jones has been charged with multiple misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident at about 4 a.m. on Sunday. She pleaded not guilty to three charges: resisting arrest, obstructing official business and failure to disperse. According to Toledo police, officers...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Murder, Mystery and Mayhem at Toledo’s Science Center!

Who doesn’t love a good mystery? Bring your best detective skills and a few friends to Imagination Station’s next Science After Dark: Whodunit? Mystery Theater, presented by Comfort Line FiberFrame. Immerse yourself in an evening of intrigue, excitement and fun as you work with others to help solve...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

City Park vandalized with blue hair dye

City Park was vandalized again over the weekend. The Bowling Green Police Division responded to the park at 8 a.m. Sunday for a report of vandalism in a bathroom. A park employee showed the responding officer the women’s restroom nearest the Veterans Building, which had blue hair dye spilled all over inside.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy