ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Board of Supervisors to challenge the legality of Arizona gun law

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jt27q_0h3mjBig00

Pima County District 1 Supervisor Rex Scott introduced a resolution before the Board of Supervisors Tuesday calling for the repeal of a statewide gun show law, and challenging its legality.

"The Board of Supervisors will call on the Arizona Legislature to repeal A.R.S. § 13-3108 and any other laws that inhibit the ability of local governments to take action to prevent gun violence, or to take other necessary measures related to the regulation of guns with in the boundaries of their jurisdiction," reads the resolution.

The state statute prohibits Arizona counties and cities from requiring "a political subdivision of this state shall not require the licensing or registration of firearms or ammunition or any firearm or ammunition components or related accessories or prohibit the ownership, purchase, sale or transfer of firearms or ammunition or any firearm or ammunition components, or related accessories."

In Tuesday's board meeting, Scott indicated that gun safety is a public health issue, and should be left to local jurisdictions.

"There's really one overarching reason that we should join together as a Board and as a community to vigorously oppose Arizona Revised Statute 13-3108 by all means necessary," Scott said. "It's wrong for state government to impede through this statute the role counties have under Arizona state law as the public health authorities for their regions."

Scott said the statutes allowed the state government "to stand in the way of local governments who seek to take action to address mounting public concerns about gun safety, gun violence and the need for common sense gun regulations."

District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy opposed the resolution:

"Why couldn't Supervisor Scott just be honest and state the truth through his resolution presented before us today?" Christy said. "Supervisors Scott wants to take away everyone's gun."

Both Christy and Board Chair Sharon Bronson voted no on the resolution, which passed 3-2, with supervisors Scott, Matt Heinze and Adelita Grijalva voting yes.

Bronson cited potential "unintended consequences" that could impact state revenue. She also called the resolution "too broad in scope."

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

Comments / 49

kdsweeney
2d ago

If they are having a problem with “gun violence”, they are actually having a problem with people (not guns) committing violent crimes. The state is not preventing cities and counties from arresting violent criminals, and taking them off the streets.

Reply(10)
45
Liberals will lose
2d ago

there's no mounting public concern about mounting gun violence by legal gun owners. the problem is with the criminals. criminals don't follow laws. but they will make millions of people into criminals when the pass gun control. we will not comply and limit or give up our guns in any way.

Reply(5)
28
BB Albert
2d ago

"Why couldn't Supervisor Scott just be honest and state the truth through his resolution presented before us today?" Christy said. "Supervisors Scott wants to take away everyone's gun."

Reply
9
Related
The Associated Press

Arizona county axes elections boss after ballot problems

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in an Arizona county that was plagued with issues during Tuesday’s primaries have fired their elections director and said he is no longer employed. Pinal County officials had promised swift changes during a Wednesday news conference where they did not assign blame directly on Elections Director David Frist, who was just hired in March. In a Thursday news release, they said elected Pinal County Recorder Virginia Ross had resigned and agreed to become the new elections director “in order to restore confidence for voters.” Ross has been the county recorder since being elected in 2012. The office oversaw elections until county supervisors separated the Elections Department from her office in 2017. There have been at least three election directors since then. Hundreds of voters complained Tuesday that they were unable to immediately vote at the polls because the county had run out of some ballots. One polling place was opened hours late because keys were not available.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona secretary of state race

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state and the right to take on a supporter of former President Donald Trump who believes the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Additional returns released Thursday night showed Fontes was so far ahead of House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding that remaining ballots gave Bolding no chance to catch up. He will face Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem in November. Both Bolding and Fontes have warned that electing Finchem to the state’s top election post would be a danger to democracy. Finchem was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, before Trump backers attacked Congress and has pushed for President Joe Biden’s win in Arizona to be withdrawn, something that the law provides no way to do. Fontes is a former Marine and attorney who ran ads saying he would protect voting rights for all Arizonans and that election deniers like Finchem were making a full-fledged attack on democracy.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Pima County, AZ
Government
Pima County, AZ
Health
County
Pima County, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KTAR.com

Kari Lake captures Republican nomination for Arizona governor race

PHOENIX — Former TV news anchor Kari Lake has captured the Republican Party’s bid in the primary for Arizona governor. Lake topped her closest rival, businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson, and the race was called Thursday night, according to The Associated Press. Lake never trailed the housing developer and...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Board Of Supervisors#The Arizona Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
KTAR.com

Why Kari Lake should tell Katie Hobbs to get a face tattoo

Immediately after it became obvious that Kari Lake had won the Republican primary, she wasted no time in turning her attention to her opponent in this fall’s race for governor: Democrat Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s current Secretary of State. In a statement issued Thursday night, Lake said the election...
ARIZONA STATE
Sedona Red Rock News

2022 unofficial Election Day results are in

Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Extreme Wing Of Arizona GOP Winning Big In Primaries

Tuesday's primary elections were a litmus test for the direction of Arizona Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump, and his slate of favorite "Stop the Steal" election-deniers and conspiracists, won or were winning. Fealty to the truth lost. Across the board, MAGA candidates in Arizona who cling to the fantasy...
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy