Photo: Norman Powell Training With Fred VanVleet

By Joey Linn
 2 days ago

Two former Toronto Raptors are getting in work together

While they may no longer be teammates, the bond between Norman Powell and Fred VanVleet is still strong. NBA champions together in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors, Powell and VanVleet will always have a connection. In a recent Instagram post, the two could be seen getting in work together:

Led by Kawhi Leonard, that 2019 Raptors team was special. Any championship team will always share a lifelong bond, but having delivered Toronto their first NBA championship, there is certainly something special about that specific group.

Powell has now played on two teams since that 2019 season, signing a big extension with the Portland Trail Blazers not long before being dealt to the LA Clippers. The versatile G/F projects to be a key piece in what the Clippers hope is a deep playoff run. As for VanVleet, the NBA champion has stepped up into a much bigger role since the departure of Kawhi Leonard, and even more so since the departure of Kyle Lowry. An All-Star last season, VanVleet proved he is ready to help lead that offense.

While the Clippers and Raptors don't see much of each other during the regular season, their battles are always great. With Nick Nurse often opting for an aggressive trap on Kawhi Leonard, other Clippers players are forced to step up. Perhaps this season one of those guys will be Norman Powell.

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

