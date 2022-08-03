Preliminary plans for a new hotel in Silverthorne get approved for a 3rd time

Recently, I have had conversations with some county residents who work in the school district and in Frisco restaurants. The teacher was lamenting the lack of housing for the new teachers who had been hired right out of college. One server told me that she needed two jobs so she could pay the rent. She said most of her fellow servers worked three jobs. Another server told me that the restaurant was not open for lunch due to lack of staffing.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO