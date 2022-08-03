Preliminary plans for a new hotel in Silverthorne get approved for a 3rd time

Read on www.summitdaily.com
Construction begins near Roxborough State Park and Sterling Ranch
(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) A ramp widening project begins this month at the on-ramp from Titan Parkway to northbound Highway 85. The board of County Commissioners approved a $988,157.50 budget for the widening project at the Jul. 26 meeting, with the hopes to improve safety and traffic operations.
Vail Town Council OKs ban on new permits for East Vail project that would house Vail Resorts workforce
The Vail Town Council Tuesday imposed a moratorium on new permits for the former Booth Heights project, now known as the East Vail Workforce Housing subdivision. The vote was 6-1, with Council member Barry Davis opposed. The moratorium is intended to preserve the property while the town works to acquire...
Sought-After Property at the Southwest Corner of Colorado and I-25 to be Redeveloped
Denver-based real estate development and investment duo Forum Investment Group and Brookhaven Capital Partners have purchased a marquee, 2.6-acre site at the southwest corner of Colorado Boulevard and I-25, currently home to a La Quinta Inn and free-standing Perkins restaurant. Forum plans to develop a 5-story, 300-unit multifamily community according to a press release. A purchase price was not disclosed.
Town of Vail blocks all permits for Vail Resorts housing project
VAIL — The blows keep coming for Vail Resorts in Colorado. The Vail Town Council on Tuesday night approved an emergency ordinance that suspended all permits for any activity on Vail Resorts’ property in East Vail where the company wants to build worker housing. The town earlier this year approved a resolution to begin condemnation of the property, blocking the ski operator’s plan to build employee housing on a parcel it owns that is part of the local bighorn sheep herd’s winter range.
Visitors offer mixed comments on new Frisco Bay Marina paid parking program
Frisco instituted paid parking at the Frisco Bay Marina this summer through a partnership with Interstate Parking Company. The decision — stemming from a desire to curtail traffic and encourage alternatives to driving — faced contention and opposition at Frisco Town Council meetings. Some slip holders and those paying to rack their paddle craft felt like they were being double-billed.
Forest Service OKs Vail Resorts plan to restore Keystone tundra. But the delay will keep terrain expansion from opening on time.
KEYSTONE — The U.S. Forest Service is allowing Vail Resorts to continue building a new lift at Keystone after the company submitted a plan to repair tundra damaged by a temporary road that extended beyond permitting boundaries. White River National Forest supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams on Thursday said he accepted...
Letter to the Editor: Short-term rentals aren’t the only problem, spending is to blame, too
Regarding the recent letter from a former mayor and town manager regarding short-term rentals: It is interesting to me that they want to “tax” short-term rentals and blame that business model for the lack of workforce housing. I see the situation differently. First, the town of Breckenridge lets...
Eagle County wins federal grant to build air service
In the world of airports and airport construction, a $1 million grant doesn’t go very far. This grant is different. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 3 announced that the Eagle County Regional Airport has been awarded a $1 million grant under the Small Community Air Service Development Program. Eagle County is one of 25 smaller communities sharing $16.9 million in grant funding.
Letter to the Editor: Teachers, servers deserve to be able to afford their housing in Summit County
Recently, I have had conversations with some county residents who work in the school district and in Frisco restaurants. The teacher was lamenting the lack of housing for the new teachers who had been hired right out of college. One server told me that she needed two jobs so she could pay the rent. She said most of her fellow servers worked three jobs. Another server told me that the restaurant was not open for lunch due to lack of staffing.
Letter to the Editor: Short-term rental caps and regulations make sense due to their effects
Long-time Breckenridge residents, we’ve suffered the nuisances of nearby short-term rentals: renters parking cars in space intended for residents, late-night noise and trash discarded neglectfully. Short-term rentals also impact the community. Parking, traffic and other effects strain infrastructure. High demand challenges businesses and their workers. Making a bad impression...
This Is Colorado's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
Letter to the Editor: Visitor education needs to step up to preserve our mountain community
Douglas Trieste makes a great point about visitors traveling vegetation near the ice arena. This is a perfect example of the type of messaging the “B like Breckenridge” visitor education campaign could deliver. Stay on the trail. Help preserve our fragile ground cover. Visitor education that gets directly...
Frisco applying slurry seal to fill cracks in streets Thursday and Friday
The Frisco Public Works Department and third-party contractors will apply slurry seal to streets throughout Frisco on Thursday, Aug. 4, and Friday, Aug. 5. Slurry seal is an asphalt coating that fills in small cracks and surface imperfections to give the roadway a uniform color and texture, in addition to prolonging the life of the asphalt, the town said.
“It appears these lanes are for dogs riding bikes… what the heck?”
Pedal down Central Park Boulevard bike lane, and you’ll see a series of stencils of dogs cycling. “What the heck does this symbol mean?” reader and Central Park resident Kathy Holmes asked. “As a cyclist, I had to ask myself if I was riding in the correct lane, as it appears these lanes are for dogs riding bikes… So, what the heck? Who came up with this symbol? I’m just asking!”
Knapp Ranch acquires local catering company
Knapp Ranch, a sustainable farm located in the upper West Lake Creek valley of Edwards, acquired local catering company Second Nature Gourmet this month. Chef Marla Leblow launched Second Nature Gourmet in the Vail Valley in 2016, a scratch-prepared catering company focusing on ingredient quality and using local and responsibly-sourced products. Leblow said that the two companies share a natural alignment of values and commitment to quality standards, and she would not have sold Second Nature to anyone but the Knapp family.
These cities have the highest rent in Colorado
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
Best of Summit voting opens Thursday, Aug. 4
Voting in the annual Best of Summit contest opens Thursday, Aug. 4, and runs through Thursday, Aug. 11. The annual contest will run a bit differently this year with two voting phases:. First voting round from Aug. 4-11: In the first voting round, readers vote to winnow the list of...
Elizabeth Key: Aspen’s housing noose tightens
Last summer, on my lowest day, I shamelessly wept in public. I melted out of my car, my butt hitting the asphalt, door left ajar, spine curled under like a kicked dog, splayed fingers catching my tears. My pent-up anguish, frustration and fear gushed from my body in rivulets of snot, tears and saliva. It was an unexpected meltdown, a cleansing purge of the emotions I could no longer control.
Multiple nearby Boulder County roads affected by IronMan Bike Race
EDITOR’S NOTES: The closest this will come to Lyons will be the Highway 36 and 66 intersection. But it affects all the roads to and between Longmont and Boulder and Lyons. For an interactive map, go HERE. ============================. The Ironman Boulder 70.3 will return to Boulder County on Saturday,...
Opinion | Susan Knopf: Where’s my ballot?
Woo, Woo. Flashing red light. If you live in the town of Dillon you will not be mailed a ballot for the Sept. 13 election. You will need to show up in person. I know. It’s so weird. You can do this. Town Clerk Adrienne Stuckey wrote me, “This...
