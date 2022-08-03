ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

As back-to-school looms, Baltimore-area districts face thousands of teacher vacancies

By Amy Simpson
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago
Maryland education department to distribute $50M in grants for child care providers

Maryland’s state education department is now accepting applications for a grant program for child care providers that experienced financial hardships and other challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) will distribute $50 million in grant funding through its Child Care Stabilization Grant Program...
Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce BCPSfest 2022

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials have announced the date and details for BCPSfest 2022, a free outdoor festival to kick of the 2022 – 2023 school year. The event will take place 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson.
Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
Jury finds Baltimore City Schools discriminated against former principal

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A jury has found Baltimore City Schools discriminated against a former principal who sued the district for wrongful termination. Angel Lewis was hired as principial at Claremont Middle/High School in east Baltimore in 2016. She claimed in her lawsuit that North Avenue terminated her after she began reporting what she found at the school under the previous principal Kamala Carnes.
Crisis in the Classroom: Connection between crime & education

(WBFF) — Nationally renowned Civil Rights attorney, Ben Crump joined community leaders during our FOX45 News Your voice: Your future Town Hall to discuss failures inside public schools. Life long Baltimore resident and pastor P.M. smith joins us live to weigh in on the connection between education and crime here in Baltimore.
Application window open for Maryland child care program funding

(The Center Square) – Child care providers in Maryland can begin applying for stabilization grants. Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday the window is now open to child care providers to apply for grants through the Child Care Stabilization Grant program. The program, run through the Maryland State Department of Education, will be dispensing $50 million in state […]
Swastika and "Cox" spray painted on Baltimore County mailbox

BALTIMORE -- A swastika and the word "Cox," apparently a reference to Republican gubernatorial candidate Del. Dan Cox, were spray painted on a stone mailbox holder Thursday in the heart of the Green Spring Valley.The symbol associated with the Nazi party and the name Cox were tagged on both sides of the mailbox in the 10800 block of Greenspring Avenue in Timonium.Maryland State Sen. Shelly Hettleman, a Democrat whose district includes the house where the vandalism took place, tweeted an image of the graffiti and called it "despicable," saying "whoever is responsible should be held to account."Referring to the election...
Maryland Weather: Baltimore County and Baltimore City under Flash Flood Warning

BALTIMORE -- Strong storms Thursday battered central Maryland, felling trees and cutting power to some. We could see similar severe weather Friday night. A wide swath of central Maryland is under a flood watch until 11 p.m.Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Harford, and Montgomery counties and Baltimore City are under watch alerts, the National Weather Service said. There's a Flash Flood Warning for Caroline, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties until 11:30 p.m.Additionally, Baltimore County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 p.m. Meanwhile, St. Mary's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. And Prince George's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 8 p.m.A Flood Watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince George's, and St. Mary's Counties until 11:00 p.m.    Localized heavy rainfall in those areas could cause rapid rises in creeks and streams, as well as urban flash flooding, the National Weather Service said. Unlike Thursday, we won't be seeing the same kind of intense heat and humidity earlier in the day, but it will be partly sunny with a high near 92. Even more afternoon rain is expected Saturday and Sunday. 
