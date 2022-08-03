ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Pellet gun victim's father grateful SJPD arrested suspect

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Thursday, Santa Clara County prosecutors and San Jose police revealed more details in the arrest of a man charged in multiple pellet gun attacks in the South Bay. Officials said Nicholas Montoya, 38, targeted is victims in what they called domestic terrorism. "What he did was...
Calif. man Jasminder Singh sentenced in $4.7 million iPhone scheme

(WKBN) – A California man was sentenced in federal court docket in New York on fees that he defrauded American Express of roughly $4.7 million and laundered the proceeds of his fraud. Jasminder Singh, 45, of Fremont, California, was sentenced to 4 years in jail. Prosecutors say he secured...
Murder convictions overturned for 3 Santa Clara deputies in Michael Tyree death

SAN JOSE — An appellate court has reversed the murder convictions of the three Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies convicted in the 2015 jail beating death of a mentally ill inmate after a judge ruled that the primary legal theory prosecutors cited was invalidated by recent changes in state law.In 2017, former deputies Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez were convicted by a San Jose jury of second-degree murder in the death of Michael Tyree. They were sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.On Monday, Thomas Goethals, associate justice of the Fourth District court's third division, noted in...
SF DA strips plea deals from suspected drug dealers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s new district attorney announced on Wednesday that she has revoked more than 30 pending plea deals offered to suspected fentanyl drug dealers by her controversial predecessor. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is enforcing new policies that are a far cry from the city’s recalled district attorney, Chesa Boudin. Jenkins said […]
San Mateo County Sheriff’s Practices Questioned by ABC 7￼

San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos was the subject of an ABC 7 report this past weekend highlighting how he sent a lieutenant, sergeant, and two deputies to Indiana to raid a car shop making a specialized 1960s Batmobile look-alike for his friend. The sheriff’s department paid for four round-trip plane tickets, three nights of hotel accommodations, and several hours of overtime, all to raid the garage making the Adam West Batman-era automobile and arrest its owner.
San Jose Police Officer Arrested for DUI

San Jose Police have arrested one of their own following an incident last Sunday. On July 31st, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, police officers responded to a non-injury collision involving two vehicles near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets. During the investigation it was revealed that...
San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police

San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
US Judge Declines to Block San Jose Gun Liability Ordinance (2)

Gun owner rights proponents say ordinance is unconstitutional. A federal judge has refused to block a San Jose, Calif., “harm reduction ordinance” that requires firearms owners to pay an annual fee and to carry liability insurance to cover unintentional deaths, injuries, or property damage. The ruling, by Judge.
Crime Trends in South San Francisco

Thieves are getting more brazen working during the day while neighbors are outside, whether it is stealing catalytic converters, randomly going through parked cars, or attempting to enter a residence – we all need to be more aware of those in our neighborhood. SSFPD will host a virtual Town Hall Monday on this issue – details HERE.
New SF DA Announces She’s Rescinding Drug Pleas; Public Defender Warns Policies Will Worsen Community Health Outcomes

San Francisco, CA – Critics are concerned that newly-appointed San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins is reigniting the failed war on drugs. On Wednesday, she announced a new policy that claims to hold drug dealers accountable by prohibiting dealers arrested with more than five grams of drugs from being referred to San Francisco’s community justice court (CJC).
Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County

A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
San Francisco sheriff's cadet wants supervisor to set record straight over incident

A San Francisco Sheriff's Department cadet wants Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton to tell the truth about an incident between the two at City Hall in June. The cadet says Walton berated him, threatened him and used the 'n-word'. Walton had previously said the department is sensationalizing what transpired and that they are retaliating against him because he has held the department accountable to oversight measures.
