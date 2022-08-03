Read on www.rwcpulse.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspect in baby kidnapping stalked family at church tied to exorcism case, prosecutors say
One of several attempted kidnappings targeting a 3-month-old infant unfolded at a San Jose church where a young girl was killed in an exorcism, according to new charges filed by prosecutors this week.
Prosecutors could drop charges in Bay Area Batmobile brouhaha
A Batmobile builder facing felony charges in an alleged favor to a Bay Area sheriff’s friend might not appear in court at his previously scheduled Bat-time later this month, as prosecutors weigh dropping the case.
KTVU FOX 2
Pellet gun victim's father grateful SJPD arrested suspect
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Thursday, Santa Clara County prosecutors and San Jose police revealed more details in the arrest of a man charged in multiple pellet gun attacks in the South Bay. Officials said Nicholas Montoya, 38, targeted is victims in what they called domestic terrorism. "What he did was...
daystech.org
Calif. man Jasminder Singh sentenced in $4.7 million iPhone scheme
(WKBN) – A California man was sentenced in federal court docket in New York on fees that he defrauded American Express of roughly $4.7 million and laundered the proceeds of his fraud. Jasminder Singh, 45, of Fremont, California, was sentenced to 4 years in jail. Prosecutors say he secured...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murder convictions overturned for 3 Santa Clara deputies in Michael Tyree death
SAN JOSE — An appellate court has reversed the murder convictions of the three Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies convicted in the 2015 jail beating death of a mentally ill inmate after a judge ruled that the primary legal theory prosecutors cited was invalidated by recent changes in state law.In 2017, former deputies Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez were convicted by a San Jose jury of second-degree murder in the death of Michael Tyree. They were sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.On Monday, Thomas Goethals, associate justice of the Fourth District court's third division, noted in...
KGO
EXCLUSIVE: Batmobile raid hearing canceled, San Mateo DA considers dropping case
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Holy breaking news, Batman, in the criminal case involving a replica of the Batmobile from that 1960s TV show. The San Mateo County District Attorney has called off the arraignment for the Batmobile builder from Indiana, who's facing two criminal charges in a dispute with a wealthy realtor from Atherton.
Lookout Update: Homeless count shows large increase among veterans, substance users and mentally ill; big decrease for families
Santa Cruz County released an initial overview Friday of results of the Feb. 28 point-in-time homeless count, and there was good and bad news. Housing For Health Director Robert Ratner will go more in-depth with the county's board of supervisors on Tuesday.
SF DA strips plea deals from suspected drug dealers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s new district attorney announced on Wednesday that she has revoked more than 30 pending plea deals offered to suspected fentanyl drug dealers by her controversial predecessor. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is enforcing new policies that are a far cry from the city’s recalled district attorney, Chesa Boudin. Jenkins said […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
cupertinotoday.com
San Mateo County Sheriff’s Practices Questioned by ABC 7￼
San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos was the subject of an ABC 7 report this past weekend highlighting how he sent a lieutenant, sergeant, and two deputies to Indiana to raid a car shop making a specialized 1960s Batmobile look-alike for his friend. The sheriff’s department paid for four round-trip plane tickets, three nights of hotel accommodations, and several hours of overtime, all to raid the garage making the Adam West Batman-era automobile and arrest its owner.
svdaily.com
San Jose Police Officer Arrested for DUI
San Jose Police have arrested one of their own following an incident last Sunday. On July 31st, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, police officers responded to a non-injury collision involving two vehicles near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets. During the investigation it was revealed that...
San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police
San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
bloombergtax.com
US Judge Declines to Block San Jose Gun Liability Ordinance (2)
Gun owner rights proponents say ordinance is unconstitutional. A federal judge has refused to block a San Jose, Calif., “harm reduction ordinance” that requires firearms owners to pay an annual fee and to carry liability insurance to cover unintentional deaths, injuries, or property damage. The ruling, by Judge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
berkeleyside.org
Student charged in Berkeley High mass shooting plot sentenced to rehab facility
A 16-year-old Berkeley High student has been sentenced to “a program of rehabilitation” after being arrested on suspicion of plotting a mass shooting and bombing at the school, according to an Alameda County assistant district attorney. The teen will not attend Berkeley High or any other BUSD school...
everythingsouthcity.com
Crime Trends in South San Francisco
Thieves are getting more brazen working during the day while neighbors are outside, whether it is stealing catalytic converters, randomly going through parked cars, or attempting to enter a residence – we all need to be more aware of those in our neighborhood. SSFPD will host a virtual Town Hall Monday on this issue – details HERE.
sfstandard.com
A Kidnapping Suspect Brought a Loaded Gun to Jail. Officials Blame SF Police for Failing to Find It
A kidnapping suspect sat in a cell for hours at San Francisco police headquarters before getting shuttled to jail and nearly making his way through security before officials say they found he was carrying a loaded weapon. Though the gun was spotted in Roy Nadeau’s waistband on July 26 without...
30-year-old cold case involving murder and false identities declared closed
A murder case that went cold 30 years ago has now been closed, according to a press release from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
davisvanguard.org
New SF DA Announces She’s Rescinding Drug Pleas; Public Defender Warns Policies Will Worsen Community Health Outcomes
San Francisco, CA – Critics are concerned that newly-appointed San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins is reigniting the failed war on drugs. On Wednesday, she announced a new policy that claims to hold drug dealers accountable by prohibiting dealers arrested with more than five grams of drugs from being referred to San Francisco’s community justice court (CJC).
KGO
EXCLUSIVE: SF commissioner-at-large calls for change after brutal assault outside SOMA home
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A longtime San Francisco public servant is speaking out for the first time after being brutally attacked across the street from his SOMA home. "I've lived here in this building South of Market for 33 years," says Greg Chew, who points out every landmark surrounding the area of 3rd and Folsom.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County
A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco sheriff's cadet wants supervisor to set record straight over incident
A San Francisco Sheriff's Department cadet wants Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton to tell the truth about an incident between the two at City Hall in June. The cadet says Walton berated him, threatened him and used the 'n-word'. Walton had previously said the department is sensationalizing what transpired and that they are retaliating against him because he has held the department accountable to oversight measures.
Comments / 1