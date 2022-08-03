North Carolina man found dead on the road in Delaware

LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend.

Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the Lincoln area of Sussex County early Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police say they found a man dead.

On Wednesday, police announced that the man had been identified as 40-year-old Jose Santiago-Zamora Jimenez of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Police have said they are conducting a criminal investigation, but they didn’t release details about how he died.

