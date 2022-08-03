Former North Stanly pitcher named ACC’s Pitcher of the Year, joins Team USA

Read on www.thesnaponline.com
NC State football countdown to kickoff: 29
The NC State football season opener for 2022 is at East Carolina on Sept. 3 — or 29 days away from Friday. The Wolfpacker continues its countdown for the season with notes about the number 29. 29: Significant notes involving the number 29 in NC State football history. •...
247Sports
N.C. A&T's Coach Will Jones wins recruiting coup for highly regarded 3-star Georgia guard
Garrison Powell, the 6-foot-4 guard from Holy Innocents Episcopal Sin Georgia, was reported to be considering reclassifying down a year. “I’ve been weighing my options,” he said. “I could do a possible post-grad reclass to class of ’22. If I do that, I can develop more, play another year of AAU, take visits to schools, and not have to rush to make a decision.” He said he doesn’t really know what route he is going to take yet.
Meet the North Carolina All-Stars: Fun facts about Little League Softball World Series home team
Eleven girls from Pitt County plus one from Beaufort County will carry the home team banner during the Little League Softball World Series, starting its second year in Greenville on Tuesday. The Pitt County Girls Softball League All-Stars, playing under the North Carolina moniker, will be among 12 teams in the tournament, eight from the United States and four international teams. Wall-to-wall broadcasting by ESPN networks will introduce the girls around the world. Here is a first look at who they are: Alana Albritton ...
PJ Hall listed as ‘in the mix’ for All-ACC team
Clemson forward/center PJ Hall has emerged as a name to watch for the 2022-2023 All-ACC team. Taking a giant leap last year from his freshman season, Hall was the Tigers’ leading scorer with 15.5 points per game, 12 more than what he averaged his first season with Clemson. With Hall’s second-year leap and an anticipated improvement ahead of his third season, 247Sports’ Isaac Trotter recently projected that Hall is “in the mix” for the ACC’s first-team, selecting North Carolina’s Armando Bacot and Virginia’s Jayden Gardner ahead of the Hall. Hall turned into Clemson’s best player this past season. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound center had...
WITN
Pitt County Softball gets send-off to host Little League Softball World Series
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Little League Softball World Series returns to Greenville next week. The Pitt County U12 softball team will represent as host team. The girls were sent-off Friday at Sara Law Softball Complex in Winterville. They had check-in day with the other teams competing for the World Series title. Just like the other teams from away, the girls rode the bus to the dorms. So, they could get the full experience they had a great gathering with the community to send them off.
carolinablitz.com
Gaffney High School to Participate in Joint Training Camp Practice with Panthers
Head Coach Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers will welcome defending SCHSL 5A state champion Gaffney High School for a unique joint training camp practice Friday Aug. 5 at Wofford College. Gaffney coaches and players will embed with the Panthers during pre-practice position drills and team warm-ups. Teams will then...
