Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
East St. Louis resident gets results for tree in danger of falling on home
An East St. Louis homeowner worried about a tree in front of their house that is in danger of falling onto their residence or in the street.
Crash blocks multiple lanes on WB 70’s Blanchette Bridge
ST. LOUIS – A crash happened Friday morning on westbound I-70 over the Blanchette Bridge. The crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. It is blocking two lefthand lanes of the bridge in the westbound direction. It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash. It is also unknown if anyone […]
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Isolated showers, storms possible into the weekend
With a stalled-out frontal boundary south of the St. Louis metro area, thunderstorms could fire up with the heating of the day this weekend. Heavy rain possible.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
Generous customer leaves $300 tip on $45 bill at St. Louis restaurant
One generous customer recently went above and beyond to thank a server at one St. Louis restaurant for their service.
Free food available Thursday to St. Louis area flood victims
Several organizations in the St. Louis region are teaming up for an emergency food distribution event Thursday to give out free food to flood victims.
KMOV
End of Watch Memorial stops through St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three local police officers killed in the line of duty were honored Friday. It was part of the “End of Watch-Ride to Remember 2021.”. the memorial stopped at St. Louis County Police headquarters. Former Officer Antonio Valentine was killed in 2021 when a suspect evading police crashed into his undercover vehicle. Valentine is one of hundreds of fallen first responders on the memorial.
KMOV
How to sign up online for upcoming flood resource centers
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Those impacted by the flood who have not received help are being asked to sign up online for other centers that will be held in the coming days. An online form can be found through this link. A resource center will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Friendly Temple Church on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
KMOV
Helping special needs pets
A driver of a Metro Bus lost control and crashed into a home in East St. Louis late Thursday night. New resource center to open after residents were turned away Thursday. Flood victims in St. Louis are still hoping to get some help after being turned away from yesterday’s multi-agency resource center.
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
KMOV
Florissant resource center for flood victims closing early due to weather
FLORISSANT (KMOV) -- Officials are closing down a Multi-Agency Resource Center in Florissant at 5 p.m. as bad weather moves into the St. Louis region. Multiple resource centers were planned across the region this week for victims of last week’s flooding. Now, Wednesday’s weather is impeding the progress of getting people the help they need.
KMOV
Rock Hill residents want answers about crumbling flood wall before next rain event happens
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Rock Hill residents are frustrated following the third flooding event in the last week. Now, homeowners are worried their retaining wall is faulty after a section collapsed at some point in the last seven days. “There was a shed here with a mower and lawn equipment...
Multi-agency resource center in Florissant closes due to weather
ST. LOUIS – The multi-agency resource center in Florissant is closed Wednesday due to severe weather. The American Red Cross along with federal, state, and local organizations, non-profits, and faith-based groups are part of MARC to provide aid to Missouri residents impacted by the flood. Other multi-agency resource centers...
gladstonedispatch.com
Thousands remain without power after storms hit St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS — Storms that socked the region overnight Wednesday left about 6,900 Ameren customers without power Thursday morning. As of 11 a.m., the outages were primarily in Missouri and concentrated in St. Louis County. Some 700 crew members for Ameren were working Thursday to try to restore power....
KMOV
Stray Rescue breaks ground on future home
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Ground was broken on the future home of Stray Rescue Thursday. The organization is moving to the Dutchtown neighborhood because of the noise in downtown and loss of green space. They will be calling a former locomotive repair shop home on Bingham Ave. The new...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Road Closures on Westbound I-270
GLEN CARBON - Beginning at 9 a.m. today, all lanes of westbound I-270 were closed from I/55/70 to Illinois 157. IDOT explained the closure will include the exit ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to northbound Interstate 55. “This closure is required to allow replacement of a damaged beam on the...
FOX2now.com
Flash flooding, high winds among St. Louis severe weather threats
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Heat and humidity building today provided enough instability to build strong thunderstorms. This is a two-fold threat: the severe storm chances will stick around into the morning. But the flash flooding threat will be around too. The St. Louis area is under a severe thunderstorm...
Drivers rescued from high water in Frontenac
ST. LOUIS – Multiple drivers got stuck in high water in Frontenac Wednesday night. Police helped rescue these drivers located on southbound Lindbergh Boulevard and Clayton Terrace. FOX 2 will continue to have storm coverage of the St. Louis area.
tncontentexchange.com
Ted Drewes to get median, crosswalk after two killed in traffic, alderman says
ST. LOUIS — The city is planning to make changes to the road in front of the iconic Ted Drewes frozen custard stand on Chippewa Street after two pedestrians were killed by traffic this summer, the area’s alderman said. Alderman Tom Oldenburg said police are increasing traffic enforcement...
KMOV
Police searching for missing man last seen in Wood River, Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at a boat store in Wood River on July 21. The search is on for Vernon Law, of Chester, Illinois. Police tell News 4 he works as a deckhand on the riverboat “Kevin Michael” He left the Economy Boat Store, which is on the Mississippi River’s shores, around 2:40 p.m. on July 21. Law left the store on the “Kevin Michael.”
