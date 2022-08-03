ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX 2

Crash blocks multiple lanes on WB 70’s Blanchette Bridge

ST. LOUIS – A crash happened Friday morning on westbound I-70 over the Blanchette Bridge. The crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. It is blocking two lefthand lanes of the bridge in the westbound direction. It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash. It is also unknown if anyone […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

End of Watch Memorial stops through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three local police officers killed in the line of duty were honored Friday. It was part of the “End of Watch-Ride to Remember 2021.”. the memorial stopped at St. Louis County Police headquarters. Former Officer Antonio Valentine was killed in 2021 when a suspect evading police crashed into his undercover vehicle. Valentine is one of hundreds of fallen first responders on the memorial.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

How to sign up online for upcoming flood resource centers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Those impacted by the flood who have not received help are being asked to sign up online for other centers that will be held in the coming days. An online form can be found through this link. A resource center will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Friendly Temple Church on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
KMOV

Helping special needs pets

A driver of a Metro Bus lost control and crashed into a home in East St. Louis late Thursday night. New resource center to open after residents were turned away Thursday. Flood victims in St. Louis are still hoping to get some help after being turned away from yesterday’s multi-agency resource center.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Florissant resource center for flood victims closing early due to weather

FLORISSANT (KMOV) -- Officials are closing down a Multi-Agency Resource Center in Florissant at 5 p.m. as bad weather moves into the St. Louis region. Multiple resource centers were planned across the region this week for victims of last week’s flooding. Now, Wednesday’s weather is impeding the progress of getting people the help they need.
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX2Now

Multi-agency resource center in Florissant closes due to weather

ST. LOUIS – The multi-agency resource center in Florissant is closed Wednesday due to severe weather. The American Red Cross along with federal, state, and local organizations, non-profits, and faith-based groups are part of MARC to provide aid to Missouri residents impacted by the flood. Other multi-agency resource centers...
FLORISSANT, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Thousands remain without power after storms hit St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Storms that socked the region overnight Wednesday left about 6,900 Ameren customers without power Thursday morning. As of 11 a.m., the outages were primarily in Missouri and concentrated in St. Louis County. Some 700 crew members for Ameren were working Thursday to try to restore power....
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Stray Rescue breaks ground on future home

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Ground was broken on the future home of Stray Rescue Thursday. The organization is moving to the Dutchtown neighborhood because of the noise in downtown and loss of green space. They will be calling a former locomotive repair shop home on Bingham Ave. The new...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

Road Closures on Westbound I-270

GLEN CARBON - Beginning at 9 a.m. today, all lanes of westbound I-270 were closed from I/55/70 to Illinois 157. IDOT explained the closure will include the exit ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to northbound Interstate 55. “This closure is required to allow replacement of a damaged beam on the...
GLEN CARBON, IL
FOX2now.com

Flash flooding, high winds among St. Louis severe weather threats

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Heat and humidity building today provided enough instability to build strong thunderstorms. This is a two-fold threat: the severe storm chances will stick around into the morning. But the flash flooding threat will be around too. The St. Louis area is under a severe thunderstorm...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Drivers rescued from high water in Frontenac

ST. LOUIS – Multiple drivers got stuck in high water in Frontenac Wednesday night. Police helped rescue these drivers located on southbound Lindbergh Boulevard and Clayton Terrace. FOX 2 will continue to have storm coverage of the St. Louis area.
KMOV

Police searching for missing man last seen in Wood River, Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at a boat store in Wood River on July 21. The search is on for Vernon Law, of Chester, Illinois. Police tell News 4 he works as a deckhand on the riverboat “Kevin Michael” He left the Economy Boat Store, which is on the Mississippi River’s shores, around 2:40 p.m. on July 21. Law left the store on the “Kevin Michael.”
WOOD RIVER, IL

