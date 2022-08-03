Summer camp aims to empower young people through welding

Read on www.wcax.com
Addison Independent
HOPE stops textile and shoe recycling
Addison Independent

HOPE stops textile and shoe recycling

It's a move that could significantly add to the local waste stream and create issues for some of the area's other clothing resale shops.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Arlo
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a handsome dog who’s ready for an adventure? Meet Arlo!. Arlo is a neutered male and he’s about 2 years old. Watch the video to learn more.
miltonindependent.com
Dan's Northern BBQ is set on creating community through food with their new space on Southberry Drive
At noon today, Dan’s Northern BBQ’s new restaurant on Southberry Drive was bustling as the staff got ready for the 2:00 opening. Bacon wraps were getting wrapped, coleslaw was tasted, ESPN was being thrown on the TV, a hush puppy recipe was being perfected and a big fiery sign reading BBQ was stuck into the ground in the front lawn.
WCAX
Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival fundraiser returns this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dragon boat racers will take to Lake Champlain this weekend. Every year, Dragonheart Vermont hosts the Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival. The festival has been around since 2006. Racers take off every three minutes and paddle for about a minute. The fundraiser celebrates both the spirit...
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, August 6
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Saturday, August 6, 2022. There will be plenty of, “clowning around” on Church Street this weekend, as the annual Festival of Fools makes it’s return to the Queen City. The...
WCAX
Vermont Historical Society to chronicle COVID
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society will be chronicling COVID’s impact on the state. They recently received a grant to document the state’s response and experiences in an oral history project. They’ll be interviewing more than 100 Vermonters in varying careers and stages of life.
WCAX
New exhibit explores crunchy piece of Vermont history
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A museum in Montpelier is paying tribute to a crunchy snack that’s made in Vermont. The Common Cracker exhibit opened Thursday at the Vermont History Museum. The Vermont Country Store still makes them. But that’s compared to the 10 or so bakeries all over Vermont...
VTDigger
Will Eberle named Executive Director of Vermont Association of Mental Health and Addiction Recovery
The Vermont Association of Mental Health and Addiction Recovery (VAMHAR) is pleased to. name Will Eberle as its new Executive Director. Most recently, Eberle worked with the Vermont Agency of Human Services as the AHS Field Director for the Barre, Morrisville, and Hartford Districts. Prior to his work with the Agency, Will served as a Peer Support.
WCAX
New community health center opening in Essex Junction
Ben & Jerry's says Unilever froze board salaries over Middle East. Ben and Jerry's says its parent company, Unilever, stopped paying board members' salaries over a dispute involving sales in the Middle East. Updated: 2 hours ago. A dog saved its owner from a venomous timber rattlesnake that approached them...
mynbc5.com
How the Lake Monsters and McKenzie do 25-cent hot dog night
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Three times a year, the Vermont Lake Monsters and McKenzie Country Classics stuff baseball fans in Burlington with all-you-can-eat hot dogs at 25 cents a pop. A partnership that started over 15 years ago, the Lake Monsters have consistently seen their highest attendance numbers of the...
WCAX
Historical Society creating oral history of pandemic in Vermont
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society is saving COVID-19 memories and asking for Vermonters’ input. The group has been collecting things like journal entries, masks, vaccine vials, pictures and poems. They plan to interview hundreds of Vermonters who lived through the pandemic. Now, they’re working on an...
Addison Independent
Jessie Raymond: Non-gardener has a change of heart
Addison Independent

Jessie Raymond: Non-gardener has a change of heart

Summer's not over yet, but I've conducted a preliminary assessment of my 2022 No-Garden Plan, and here are my findings: I'm an idiot.
WCAX
All-Star Football Camps helping to grow sport in Vermont
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On a muggy night at South Burlington High School, you could hear the pads popping, whistles blowing, and the good natured smack talk already firing up. We may still be a month away from the start of football season, but you wouldn’t know it looking at these kids.
willistonobserver.com
Subs, suits and sweets for Finney Crossing
A Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop is set to open at Finney Crossing by the end of the month. Observer photo by Karson Petty. Three new businesses set to open next to L.L. Bean. Jersey Mike’s Subs, Men’s Wearhouse and Crumbl Cookies will be opening in the Finney Crossing building anchored by L.L. Bean over the next several months.
North Hero House to Be Sold to New Owners
Doug Nedde and Heidi Tappan confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Walt Blasberg, owner of the North Hero House and its two associated restaurants, to purchase the property on November 1 for an undisclosed amount. The North Hero House has been an inn since 1891, when guests arrived...
WCAX
Super Seniors: Bill McColgan and Bob Nickerson
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Bob Nickerson has new wheels, but it’s definitely not a late model ride. It’s a 1926 Ford Model T truck with a 20-horsepower engine that struggles with the hills at times. But for Bob, it’s a dream as he rides around his neighborhood in...
WCAX
SUNY Plattsburgh aims to help delinquent NY youths get back on track
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh hopes to be a future hub for delinquent youth resources in the state of New York. Right now, the Social Work Department says there are not many resources available for delinquent youth to help them get out of their situations. They just got a...
A Close-Knit Village Works to Save Its Beloved Curtis Pond
Curtis Pond was teeming with swimmers on an unusually hot day last week. Teenagers sunbathed on a public dock off a sandy beach, and children splashed around. A band of kayakers circumnavigated the pond's perimeter, pausing to admire the resident loon and her chick near a forested area of the beach. Aboard his pontoon boat, the Whammy Barge, Don Heise waved hello to a neighbor lazing on an inner tube. Residents relaxed in front of houses and summer camps dotting the shoreline.
WCAX
Toledo School for the Arts mourns the death of alumnus
Teen fighting for his life after Barton motorcycle crash. Better late than never: Alum returns St. Michael's College property 40 years later. A piece of St. Michael's College property found its way back to the school after more than four decades. Health insurance rates to go up for thousands of...
Addison Independent
Amtrak makes historic stop in Ferrisburgh
FERRISBURGH — Greeted by a crowd of about 100 train enthusiasts, curiosity seekers, local officials and residents happy to see rail service return to Addison County for the first time since 1953 — and, yes, passengers — an Amtrak train pulled into the Ferrisburgh-Vergennes depot on Friday morning.
