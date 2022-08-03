ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Street closing reminder issued for Woodstock 5K

By From staff reports
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hUa3_0h3mhBeG00
Runners head south on Woodstock Avenue at the start of the 2014 edition of the Woodstock 5K.  Photo by Trent Penny

The City of Anniston is reminding residents of the Anniston High School section of town that the annual Woodstock 5K running event will require its customary road closures Saturday morning.

Held every non-COVID year since 1981 (2020 being the exception), the race tests runners with its heat and humidity as much as with the course itself. However, the long-set course does have its appeal, winding through old city neighborhoods past venerable, distinctive homes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire

An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
ASHVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Crews battle historical landmark fire in Ashville

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — St. Clair County Sheriff’s Patrol Division and Ashville Patrol Department are investigating a historical landmark fire that occurred Saturday in Ashville. According to officers, Ashville Fire Department, Steele Fire Department and Shoal Creek Fire Department all arrived at John Looney House on Greensport Rd. to save the landmark. The […]
ASHVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anniston, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Anniston, AL
Sports
City
Woodstock, AL
CBS 42

Hueytown fire destroys New Mount Moriah Baptist Church building

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) – New Mount Moriah Baptist Church burst into flames, causing the mass destruction of the building Friday afternoon. The Hueytown and Bessemer Fire Departments responded to the call around 1:30 p.m. The aftermath left the area hazy with smoke filling the air, but all flames were extinguished. Fire officials say no one […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
weisradio.com

Important Information for Those Attending the Weiss Lake Music Festival this Weekend

Important Information for Those Attending the Weiss Lake Music Festival. * East Main Street from the Cherokee County Courthouse to Armory Road will be closed/blocked off starting at 7AM Saturday morning to allow for event staff to get everything ready to be able to park along Main St as well as start setting up for the concert. East Main Street will be very busy throughout the day on Saturday leading up to the gates opening at 4PM.
CENTRE, AL
Calhoun Journal

The Glam Fam Drag Night in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, August 13th at 1031 Noble Street,Anniston doors open at 8:00 p and the show starts at 10:00 pm. Join the Glam Fam gals for another night of lip sync, dancing, wigs and heels! Always a good time. They hope to see y’all there!!
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

The Way Station to become Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Way Station will become Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter when it begins accepting clients this fall. Caroline Bundy is the Director of Development at AIDS Alabama. She said the idea for the Way Station came to her in November of 2017 when she noticed a tremendous gap of services for youths experiencing homelessness.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old City#Road Closures#Woodstock 5k
police1.com

After racist text, Ala. council moves to fire police chief, disband PD

VINCENT, Ala. — Just days after city officials confirmed a text message containing a racist joke sent by a Vincent police officer, the city council approved a resolution to proceed with the termination of Police Chief James Srygley and Assistant chief John L. Goss and to disband the police department, Mayor James Latimore confirmed.
VINCENT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, has claimed the life of a Wadley man. Brady C. Pike, 20, was critically injured when the 2000 Toyota 4-Runner he was driving left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. Pike was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Pike succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The crash occurred on Friendship Road, approximately one mile east of the Oxford city limits, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Vincent’s final police officer resigns from department

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The small Shelby County town of Vincent has no police officers on the force as of August 5, 2022. After both the chief and the assistant chief were suspended following a racist text allegation, the one remaining officer resigned. Vincent Mayor James Latimer confirmed the...
VINCENT, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Museum of Natural History To Hold Creature Feature

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm join the Anniston Museum of Natural History for their monthly Creature Feature! Did you know that the Anniston Museums and Gardens is home to a variety of live reptiles, mammals and birds? Make plans to join us in the exhibit halls on the 2nd Saturday of each month between 1:00pm and 2:00pm to meet and learn about one of our animal ambassadors. You never know who will be featured! At the Anniston Museum of Natural History, come face-to-face with prehistoric predators, go spelunking in a replica Alabama cave, stroll the African savanna, and visit Ptolemaic-era mummies.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

20-year-old killed in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Wadley man was killed in a crash Friday night one mile east of Oxford city limits. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Brady Pike, 20, was injured when his 4-Runner left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. The crash occurred on Friendship Road around 7:45 p.m. Pike […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
tvliving.com

Treasure hunt at the World’s Longest Yard Sale

GADSDEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you pull over for yard sales, you’re going to love this. The World’s Longest Yard Sale, also known as the 127 Yard Sale, is back for another year and going through part of north Alabama!. Every year, bargain hunters, yard sale...
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford’s Market on Main Wraps up for the Summer

Oxford, AL – August 6th is the final date for Oxford’s Market on Main. Held at 400 Main Street from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm this event local shoppers and vendors. Last market on the season will feature live Music by Berritt Haynes. There will also be a Kids Zone with face painting, bounce house, and lawn games. As always there will be local artisans and craft vendors.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford to Host Food Truck Friday

Oxford, AL – On Friday, August 12th come out and join the city of Oxford at Simmons Park from 4:00 pm to 8:45 pm.Featured food vendors will include Kin express, Bonnie Ray’s Bake shoppe, Cousins Maine Lobster, Simone’s Kitchen ATL, Kristi’s Classics, and RNB FINZ N Chicks. They will have lawn games, live entertainment by Berritt Haynes, and a showing of The Sandlot (1993) at 7:00 pm.
OXFORD, AL
Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
3K+
Followers
104
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy