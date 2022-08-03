Street closing reminder issued for Woodstock 5K

Runners head south on Woodstock Avenue at the start of the 2014 edition of the Woodstock 5K. Photo by Trent Penny

The City of Anniston is reminding residents of the Anniston High School section of town that the annual Woodstock 5K running event will require its customary road closures Saturday morning.

Held every non-COVID year since 1981 (2020 being the exception), the race tests runners with its heat and humidity as much as with the course itself. However, the long-set course does have its appeal, winding through old city neighborhoods past venerable, distinctive homes.