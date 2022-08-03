ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Breaks Out Inside Local Restaurant

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello firefighters battling blaze inside Abracadabra's restaurant on Yellowstone Avenue

POCATELLO — Pocatello firefighters are battling a blaze inside the Abracadabra's restaurant at 1151 Yellowstone Avenue. The fire was reported around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and initial reports are that the blaze broke out inside the kitchen near a gas line, according to Pocatello Fire Department officials. Pocatello Police are on scene assisting with traffic control and the southbound lane of Yellowstone Avenue in front of the restaurant has been closed while firefighters battle the blaze. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story, so stick with idahostatejournal.com for more updates.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Pocatello Police Department, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following Thursday morning's motorcycle crash. The post Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Motorcyclist dies in crash in south Pocatello

POCATELLO — A 19-year-old Burley man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in south Pocatello early Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Colton T. Baker, authorities said. Baker was headed eastbound on his motorcycle on the South Valley Connector near South Fifth Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when he reportedly lost control and crashed. Authorities reported that he died at the scene. Baker was the only person on the motorcycle and he was reportedly wearing a helmet. The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police, Idaho State Police and the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.
POCATELLO, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

One Man Dead After Motorcycle Crash South of Pocatello

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash south of Pocatello. 19-year-old Colton T. Baker of Burley died after he crashed a motorcycle on the South Valley Connector near South 5th Avenue in Pocatello on Thursday. The incident remains under investigation by Pocatello Police, Idaho State Police and the Bannock...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Complex to be named in honor of east Idaho sheriff killed on duty 50 years ago

RIGBY – Howard Shaffer was Idaho’s longest serving sheriff when he was killed on March 25, 1972. Shaffer, who was first elected Jefferson County Sheriff in 1950, was on duty when he was hit by an oncoming train at the Lincoln railroad crossing off Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. To this day, no one knows for sure what he was doing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man charged with burglary after items worth over $1,700 are stolen from storage unit

POCATELLO — A 47-year-old local man has been charged with felony burglary after police say he entered a Pocatello storage unit last month from which over $1,700 worth of items were stolen. Robert Reed Stacey, of Pocatello, was charged and arrested for the June 25 incident on July 29 following a Pocatello Police investigation, according to court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday. Pocatello police began investigating the burglary...
POCATELLO, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Men Arrested For Stealing $3 – Could You Be Next?

You shouldn't steal. First of all, it's illegal and you'll go to jail, which sucks. Second, the person you're stealing from (most likely) worked hard for that money. Finally, we're going to mention jail again, because it's really not somewhere you want to be forced to hang out for months on end.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man reportedly threatened woman with gun outside church

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened a woman with a gun outside United Methodist Trinity Church. James Hathaway, 43, reportedly told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that he went to the church because he believed someone in a drug addiction program had stolen his phone and kidnapped his son. There was no indication a kidnapping had taken place, according to the affidavit. The victim...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

New Mexican restaurant to open in Pocatello, soft opening set for this weekend

POCATELLO — A new Mexican restaurant called Cielito Lindo Cocina Mexicana will soon open in Pocatello at the former Uncle Jim's location. Brandon DesFosses, investor and partner of the restaurant, explained it will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner options, which will include different types of burritos and fajitas. Breakfast items include chorizos, fajita omelets and breakfast burritos. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man reportedly pointed gun at several people at skate park

An Idaho Falls man was arrested July 29 after he was reportedly seen threatening multiple people with a gun at Tautphaus Park. Dallas Jensen, 19, was arrested shortly after Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived on scene. A witness told police he saw Jensen get into an argument with a group at the park. He said he then saw Jensen pull a gun from his car and point it at...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Autopsy completed in Pocatello ‘suspicious death’

POCATELLO — An autopsy ordered as part of the investigation into a “suspicious unattended death” was completed Tuesday. The results of the autopsy are not expected for several weeks, according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department. The death was reported around 2:15 p.m. Sunday,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four people arrested on felony drug-related charges following four separate local incidents

POCATELLO — Four people were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents in the Pocatello area, according to court and police records. Terrell Mack Vansickle, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, meth, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Pocatello police on Aug. 1 observed a tan Buick sedan operating in the area of Alameda...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police investigating 'suspicious' death of local woman

POCATELLO — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered at a Pocatello home on Sunday afternoon. Police said a family member found the deceased woman at her home at 948 N. 10th Ave. around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The family member then contacted Pocatello police, who responded and began investigating. Police are calling the woman’s death “suspicious” and said they are requesting that an autopsy be...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello man tased, charged with battery on an officer, possessing drugs without prescription

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man was tased and arrested after his aggression toward a local bartender and bar patron was redirected at an officer, police said. Michael James Archer, 26, has been charged with a felony for battery on an officer for allegedly attempting to punch the officer twice. He was also charged with two felony counts of possession of a legend — or prescription — drug without a prescription.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

One civil suit settled, one going to trial in DUI semi crash

POCATELLO — One of two civil suits filed against a Blackfoot man who crashed a semi-truck through two vehicles while drunk is set to go to trial. Two lawsuits were filed against 58-year-old Shane Ray Warr and his employer, Idaho Falls-based TEC-Distribution, LLC, following a Feb. 2021 crash that injured at least two people.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Gluten-free bakery opens in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Randy Jensen, the beloved baker who owned Baker’s Dozen in Idaho Falls for many years, spent a lifetime serving his homemade treats to customers. More than a year after his passing, some of his closest associates are carrying on his legacy with the launch of a bakery in his memory.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rest stop homicide suspect pleads not guilty

IDAHO FALLS – A man indicted on charges of first-degree murder pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Randy Michael Larkin, 58, was indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury on July 14 and taken into custody on July 15 for the alleged murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton. Pelton’s...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

