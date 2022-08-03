House party leads to deadly shooting: What happened to APD’s Party Patrol?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another house party in Albuquerque has left a teenager dead. It’s at least the second house party this summer that has ended in a deadly shooting and one of many in the past several years.

“He was at a house party for eight minutes,” said Nicole Chavez, the founder of Robbed; and Jaydon Chavez-Silver’s mom. Chavez-Silver died in a drive by shooting at a house party in 2015. “They were getting revenge on the people who lived in that house,” Chavez explained. “There was a fight the month prior,” she said. Her son was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

A few years later 17-year-old Sean Markey died at a homecoming party in 2019 . Both of the teens killed at house parties. Chavez-Silver and Markey are only two cases of many involving local teens who have died after violence breaks out at a party.

“It’s become desensitized to the public,” Chavez said. “They don’t even pay attention anymore,” she told KRQE.

Now, 19-year-old Tristan Maes is on that list following a house party over the weekend on Atrisco and Milne on the West Side. Cell phone video from that party shows teens scattering while gunshots ring out.

So what happened to the Albuquerque Police Department’s ‘Party Patrol’ Unit? A group of officers dedicated to breaking up parties, just like these. Turns out, APD has not had the Party Patrol for at least a decade. That’s something Chavez has fought to change.

“We’ve asked for funding at the local level and legislative level for the Party Patrol,” Chavez said. In 2019, after Markey’s death, City Council approved $280,000 to be used to help bring back the unit, but the idea never caught traction.

“I know the funds were given to APD, but they just didn’t have enough man power to have a team,” Chavez said. She says she understands they’re short staffed and it’s hard to prioritize party calls, but she says something needs to be done to prevent another tragedy.

APD tells KRQE News 13 they’ve had challenges recruiting interested officers for the Party Patrol, and in 2020 there wasn’t as many parties because of the pandemic. Chief Harold Medina is said to be exploring whether to use newly hired officers to work with the Gun Violence Reduction unit to crack down on violence at parties.

APD says much of the violence at house parties comes from teens and young adults who learn about the party on social media and show up uninvited, then get violent when they’re asked to leave.

