Throw it where you want it

I think a lot of anglers fail to realize the importance of an accurate cast. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had people in my boat sitting in the back and randomly throwing baits. I know a lot of you are satisfied if your throw doesn’t land in a tree, but if you want to improve your skills, the best thing you can do is work on your cast.

The hard truth is that simply firing your bait up to the edge of a grassline does not constitute an accurate cast. The angler who can find the subtleties in the edge of that grassline, locating a hole that might be the size of a soup can, then make a cast and get that bait to land softly in that area and fall straight down until it hits the bottom — well, that’s the angler who will catch the most fish.

Casting is an art form to that takes time to develop. Some people are more gifted with hand-eye coordination, but for most of us, this is a skill that we’ll need to work on. It might take years to really get it down, but the better your cast is, the easier everything else becomes.

I learned this myself years ago fishing as a non-boater in the bass club that I belonged to. Various anglers who I fished with that first half of the year would take us out to spots they had located, and I would watch these guys pick those areas apart.

One of the first real lessons I got in this was near the end of the year, when I watched a friend of mine pick up a crankbait, throw it up into the grassy cuts on Lake Kissimmee, and bring the bait back without getting it hung up in anything. In the process, he caught four bass in 30 minutes. He cleverly dissected each cut as they came together in little openings and worked this area methodically, constantly giving himself new angles to throw at.

It was actually fun to watch — until I realized he was back-boating me to death and I wasn’t even getting to cast at any good fishable water. Not being much of a crankbait fisherman back then (I’m not even sure I owned any) I was just amazed at how he could work that lure so smartly through the grass.

Soft plastic baits become so much better when you can make accurate casts. I like approaching vegetation from a distance, and making a few long casts into the weeds before I get there has often produced some very positive results.

But accuracy is usually more important than distance in getting those bass to strike. I have watched many people simply launching their casts back into the depths of the pads or reeds, hoping to cross paths with a fish. While they may get one, more often than not they never catch a bass.

There is a great difference in casting and throwing: You throw into an area, but you cast to a specific spot. If you throw a bait to the cover, you may end up with your line laying over everything because you threw it too far. Or it may come up short and not even be in contact with the cover.

Again, the key is to identify that small opening, cast your bait right to it, and get it to fall as vertically as possible. That is the definition of a good cast.

Always try to make your cast so you don’t have line draped over pads or twisted around the reeds and cattails. When you get a bite, you need to be able to set the hook firmly in the mouth of the fish. The goal is to get the bass out of the cover and into the boat — not always easy (and sometimes impossible) if you’ve thrown your bait 15 feet deep into the weeds.

I find the trick is to make a cast with a flatter trajectory, more parallel to the water, rather than making a throw that sails over the top of everything. If you really pay attention to what’s in front of you, more often than not you can get your bait to that same spot.

If you’re not putting the bait where you want to, it’s time to put in some casting practice. Lay a paper plate out on the lawn and try to land a bait on it from 30 feet away. If you can’t do that, you need more practice. If you can do it consistently, try casting into a coffee cup. Casting practice is frustrating at first, but better to be frustrated in the yard than on the water.

Your ability to cast is a major factor in whether or not you will catch fish consistently. Putting your bait in that sweet spot should be your goal on every cast. How to identify those spots and what type of casts to use are topics we’ll cover in future columns, but being able to make that cast right on target is always crucial.

Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.