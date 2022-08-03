ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Wendy Rush’s Disneyland California Vacation

By Wendy Rush
963kklz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 963kklz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm

When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
ORLANDO, FL
Cinemablend

A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again

Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
TRAVEL
hotnewhiphop.com

Parent Shares Racist Encounter At Disneyland

For the past couple of weeks, social media has been in an uproar over the Sesame Place incidents. After two children were blatantly ignored by a television character, the mother decided to share her frustration. As a result, numerous parents began posting similar incidents on the internet, urging the company to deliver an apology and explanation for their actions.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Mashed

What Is The Flying Dutchman At In-N-Out?

In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast staple that has become ingrained in California culture. Founded in 1948 in the Los Angeles suburb of Baldwin Park by husband-wife team Harry and Esther Snyder, the iconic eatery is well known for its indulgent food, speedy service, and notable innovations. In fact, according to the company, the name "In-N-Out" comes from its introduction of two-way speaker boxes in drive-thru lanes, a now quintessential factor of fast food service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag

A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#Travel Beach#What To Do#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#California Adventure#Los Angeles Area#Fish#Santa Maria#The Pacific Coast Highway#
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disneyland
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
FLORIDA STATE
dlnewstoday.com

The Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts Socks Arrive at the Disneyland Resort

Hitchhiking can wear on the feet. Luckily, there are a new pair of socks at the Disneyland Resort featuring the famous Hitchhiking Ghosts from The Haunted Mansion!. The Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts Socks – $14.99. The socks feature Phineas, Ezra, and Gus doing what they do best: sticking their...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy