Spartanburg seeks feedback on $16.5M in American Rescue Plan spending

Read on www.postandcourier.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
Anderson revitalizes run-down community
Thursday was the official opening of new affordable apartments and a community park in Anderson.
groundbreakcarolinas.com
A Tale of Two Challenges – and Solutions – in Water Treatment Construction
Spartanburg Water is one of the most established water systems in South Carolina. Created in 1929 as the Spartanburg Metropolitan District, the utility has a history of delivering high-quality drinking water to customers. Spartanburg Water relies on three water treatment facilities and a well-maintained network of pumping stations, lakes, and transmission lines.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Maverick Station in Mauldin complete
Construction is complete on Maverick Station, a development featuring four restaurant and retail storefronts in Mauldin, project developer The Parker Group announced Aug. 4 on its social media. Located at the intersection of Butler and Laurens roads, the building will house:. iCRYO wellness center. AT&T. Sully’s Steamers will open in...
Advocates call on community to address homelessness in Greenville Co.
Leaders with the Greenville Homeless Alliance said they have noticed an increase in mental health issues in those experiencing homelessness.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
The end for Greenville Coca-Cola mural: Removal OK'd in Army Navy renovation
GREENVILLE — The new owners of the downtown Greenville storefront that once housed the Army Navy Store plan to remove a prominent advertisement from the side of the building as part of a coming renovation. In documents submitted to the city's Design Review Board as part of a request...
Blue signs added to Lake Keowee docks as reference points for EMS
LAKE KEOWEE, S.C. (WSPA) – Blue signs have been posted along Lake Keowee docks as reference points, according to the Friends of Lake Keowee Society (FOLKS). FOLKS said they are reference points if anyone should need emergency services on the lake. The signs were posted in Pickens Count and Oconee County. The president of FOLKS […]
The Post and Courier
Former Spartanburg chiropractic office remodeled as office, event space
SPARTANBURG — New office and event space is now available for lease or rent on John B. White Sr. Boulevard. The Palms on White Executive Offices and Event Center previously housed Advantage Healthcare of Spartanburg. it has been remodeled to cater to businesses and those looking to host events.
wunc.org
Environmentalists, local governments oppose Pisgah National Forest plan
The U.S. Forest Service has wrapped up a week of meetings in Asheville on a new management plan for the Pisgah National Forest. The proposal has been a decade in the making, and faces widespread opposition. The most controversial part of the plan would allow logging in about half the...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg salon owners open beauty school downtown
SPARTANBURG — The owners of two Spartanburg County salons are planning to open an esthetician school. Lexi Brannon and Mya Barron are the owners of Bare Beauty Loft. The salon has one location in Spartanburg and another in Landrum. Brannon and Barron will combine their expertise at Bare Beauty Institute in downtown Spartanburg and teach future estheticians the skills to start a career.
WYFF4.com
Crews restore power to thousands after outage in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — 5 p.m. Update:All major outages have been repaired in Greenville County, according to the Duke Energy outage map. Duke Energy website is again showing more than 3,000 customers without power in the Simpsonville area. It now says the estimated restoration is 5:45 p.m. The City...
Top 25 public high schools in SC, compared to data
Several public high schools in the Upstate are rated among the best educational institutions in South Carolina, according to several national ranking organizations, but how do those rankings stand up to data? Let's take a look.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Plesantburg Drive
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers tell us they want smoother pavement and more traffic lights on Pleasantburg Drive, in Greenville County. Plesantburg is about seven miles long, running between US-29 and I-85, in Greenville. You’ll find Greenville Technical College and Bob Jones University off this road. The pavement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
New signs put up on Lake Keowee to help crews responding to emergencies
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Friends of Lake Keowee Society (FOLKS) announced that signs marking emergency locations have been put up around the lake to help crews respond to emergencies faster. Officials explained that these signs can be used as reference points that people can use to tell first...
WYFF4.com
Traffic shift on I-85 will soon impact drivers in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers will soon see a traffic shift on Interstate 85 southbound in the Pelham Road exit area. It's part of the lane extension construction that will eventually give drivers four lanes from Pelham Road to the I-85 and I-385 interchange. The South Carolina Department of...
Duke Energy: Power restored to thousands in Greenville Co.
UPDATE (12:59 p.m.) – Power was restored for over 2,000 people that were without power in Greenville County. The company said, as of 1 p.m., fewer than 10 customers are without power. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said over 2,000 people are without power in Greenville County. According to the company, an outage […]
my40.tv
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
livingupstatesc.com
Free rides for free school supplies, tax-free weekend in Greenville
United Way of Greenville County is helping families prepare for back to school with free school supplies and free Greenlink rides on Saturday, August 6. United Way’s School Tools will be held at Staunton Bridge Community Center, located at 165 Staunton Bridge Road, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. A satellite location will be set up at Greer Relief, located at 202 Victoria Street in Greer.
Canine flu confirmed in Spartanburg Co.
Confirmed cases of Canine Influenza (H3N2) have been spiking in the Spartanburg area.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Old Coca-Cola mural to be removed from the West End
The old Coca-Cola mural which has adorned the siding of the Greenville Army Navy Store at the corner of River and Main Streets for decades will be removed and replaced as the building undergoes renovations. The decision was approved by the City of Greenville during its monthly Design Review Board...
Emergency repair closes Greenville Co. road for weekend
Portions of White Horse Road will be closed for sewer repairs starting Friday night and throughout the weekend.
Comments / 2