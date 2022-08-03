‘Dead zone’ smaller than expected, but bigger than desired

Read on thelensnola.org
Rainwater everywhere on Earth contains cancer-causing ‘forever chemicals’, study finds
Even in the most remote parts of the world, the level of so-called “forever chemicals” in the atmosphere has become so high that rainwater is now “unsafe to drink” according to newly released water quality guidelines.Forever chemicals are a group of man-made hazardous products known as PFAS, which stands for perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances, some of which are linked to cancer in humans.In recent decades they have spread globally through water courses, oceans, soils and the atmosphere and as a result, they can now be found in the rainwater and snow in even the most remote locations on Earth...
Satellite images reveal shrinkage of Utah’s Great Salt Lake
New satellite images from the European Space Agency have illustrated the extent of dwindling water levels in the Great Salt Lake in Utah, a month after it reached its lowest water level ever recorded. Highlighting falling water levels and the decreasing size of the lake, the report compares satellite images...
Human pee could be the fertilizer seagrass needs
This article was originally featured on Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Around the world, seagrass is in decline. But University of Florida biogeochemist Patrick Inglett and his colleagues have hit on an unexpected key to spurring...
Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise
Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
Two of largest U.S. reservoirs on brink of "dead pool status"
Millions of people in the Western U.S. are at risk of seeing reduced access to both water and power as two of the nation's biggest reservoirs continue to dry up inch by inch. The United Nations issued a warning on Tuesday that the water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at their lowest ever and are getting perilously close to reaching "dead pool status." Such a status means that the water levels are so low that water can't flow downstream to power hydroelectric stations. At Lake Mead, located in Nevada and Arizona, the country's largest artificial body of water, levels...
sciencealert.com
Warm Waters Are Rushing Towards The World's Largest Ice Sheet, Scientists Warn
Warmer waters are flowing towards the East Antarctic ice sheet, according to our alarming new research which reveals a potential new driver of global sea-level rise. The research, published today in Nature Climate Change, shows changing water circulation in the Southern Ocean may be compromising the stability of the East Antarctic ice sheet. The ice sheet, about the size of the United States, is the largest in the world.
Record Coral Cover Found At The Great Barrier Reef After Mass Bleaching Event
Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) findings show that a staggering amount of coral has recovered along the Great Barrier Reef following storms and bleaching events. ABC News reports that the AMI has discovered that northern and central parts of the reef have seen the highest amount of coral recovered in 36 years.
200 million acres of forest cover have been lost since 1960
The planet lost more than 1 billion acres of forest between 1960 and 2019, according to a new study published this week in the journal Environmental Research Letters. This deforestation happened faster than trees could replenish, amounting to a net loss of about 200 million acres of forestland over the past 60 years, an area nearly the size of Venezuela.
Phys.org
It's raining PFAS: Even in Antarctica and on the Tibetan Plateau, rainwater is unsafe to drink
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are man-made hazardous chemicals that are spread globally in the atmosphere and as a result they can be found in the rainwater and snow in even the most remote locations on Earth. During the last 20 years, guideline values for PFAS in drinking water, surface waters and soils have decreased dramatically due to new insights into their toxicity. As a result, the levels in environmental media are now ubiquitously above guideline levels. A perspective article by researchers from Stockholm University and ETH Zurich published in Environmental Science & Technology suggests that PFAS define a new planetary boundary for novel entities that has been exceeded.
Rare sighting of deep-sea squid carrying hundreds of eggs captured off California coast
This is only the second sighting of this squid species carrying hundreds of its eggs.
Ancient-Looking Arctic Shark Spotted in the Caribbean, Hundreds of Miles from Usual Habitat
Devanshi Kasana was working with local fishers in Belize, tagging tiger sharks when something caught her attention. Kasana, a Ph.D. candidate at Florida International University's Predator Ecology and Conservation lab, was checking her lines only to discover what appeared to be a member of the sleeper shark family, according to a release from Florida International University (FLU).
Study: Tonga volcano could temporarily affect global temperatures
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Researchers said the eruption of the underwater volcano in Tonga sent enough vaporized water into the air to fill more than 58,000 Olympic-size swimming pools and could be enough alone to temporarily affect Earth's global average temperature. Findings from a study on the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai...
Explosion in shark sightings with more than 20 predators spotted off US coast in two days
AN explosion of shark sightings has hit the US coast as over 20 of the sea predators were spotted in just two days. In Cape Cod, six great white shark sightings were reported on Saturday while another 17 sightings occurred on Sunday. The sightings were reported on the Atlantic White...
ohmymag.co.uk
A huge 200-metre deep hole suddenly appeared in Chile and worried the local population
32 metres in diameter and no less than 200 metres deep. In the north of Chile, a gigantic chasm suddenly formed just a few hundred metres from the houses on the outskirts of the town of Tierra Amarilla, located in the heart of the Atacama Desert. Faced with this phenomenon, which is as worrying as it is enigmatic, the local authorities have announced the opening of an investigation. But the local population already has an idea about who is responsible.
Phys.org
Highest coral cover in central, northern Great Barrier Reef in 36 years
The northern and central Great Barrier Reef have recorded their highest amount of coral cover since the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) began monitoring 36 years ago. Published today, the AIMS Annual Summary Report on Coral Reef Condition for 2021/22 shows another year of increased coral cover across much...
Great White Shark Over 13ft and 1,500lbs Tracked Near South Carolina Coast
The shark, known as Breton, is lurking approximately 60 miles offshore from Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.
The forest growing in the world's hottest sea
In the serene tangle of Abu Dhabi's Jubail Mangrove Park, resilient plants thrive in hostile conditions, creating a beautiful wildlife habitat and offering hope in an era of climate crisis.
TODAY.com
Rising temperatures are causing Florida sea turtles to be born female
The climate crisis’ impact on sandy beaches affects more than just rising sea levels and how much sunscreen we apply. It’s also contributing to an upswing in the number of turtles that are born female. Unlike humans, whose sex is determined at fertilization, the sex of sea turtle...
Plastic garbage in the sea is a life raft for pathogens
Whether plastics are bearing pathogen populations dense enough to actually be dangerous and whether they are carrying them to new areas are difficult questions to answer. Deposit PhotosStudies show that various human pathogens cling to microplastics in seawater.
Human Pathogens Are Hitching a Ride on Floating Plastic
This story was originally published by Hakai Magazine and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The plastics had only been submerged in the ocean off Falmouth, England, for a week, but in that time a thin layer of biofilm, a slimy mix of mucus and microbes, had already developed on their surfaces. Michiel Vos, a microbiologist at the University of Exeter in England, had sunk five different types of plastic as a test. He and his colleagues wanted to know which of the myriad microbes living in the ocean would glom on to these introduced materials.
