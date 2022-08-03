President Orders Flags be Flown at Half-Staff Statewide Immediately to Honor Rep. Jackie Walorski

Read on www.sweetwaternow.com
Rep. Liz Cheney trails Harriet Hageman in Wyoming House GOP primary, polls show
A few weeks out from the Republican primary for Wyoming's lone House seat, Rep. Liz Cheney trails her Donald Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, polls show.
Cheney targeted in new ad blitz by PAC supporting Trump-endorsed challenger Hageman in Wyoming primary
EXCLUSIVE: An outside group chaired by Donald Trump Jr. is going up with a three-week-long ad blitz in the runup to Wyoming’s August 16 primary in support of Harriet Hageman, the Republican congressional candidate who with former President Donald Trump’s support is primary challenging GOP Rep. Liz Cheney.
Wyoming voters tell CNN 'hell no,' 'absolutely not' when asked if they will support Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., took heat from Wyoming voters during a Friday segment of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" when asked about their support for the current congresswoman and the proposition of awarding her a fourth term in office. "Hell no!" said one self-described Trump supporter, who later went on to...
A Capitol Police officer who was injured in the January 6 riot said Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only Republicans who don't 'avoid' him in Congress
Sgt. Aquilino Gonell was forced to retire from law enforcement after he was badly beaten during the siege.
Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”
UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
WATCH: Liz Cheney's unpopularity grows, called ‘an embarrassment’ by Wyoming voters
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has an uphill battle for reelection in Wyoming as her work on the Jan. 6 committee has left many voters feeling sour about her.
This Trump-backed candidate is vying to defeat Liz Cheney in a heated Republican primary for Wyoming's sole congressional seat
Trump has endorsed Harriet Hageman to defeat his critic, Rep. Liz Cheney. Hageman is a longtime lawyer in Wyoming and a former Never Trumper who once supported Cheney. The closely watched Republican primary is on August 16.
Former VP Dick Cheney calls Trump "coward" in campaign ad for Liz Cheney
In a new campaign ad for his daughter Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), former Vice President Dick Cheney said there is "no greater threat to our republic" than Donald Trump. Driving the news: Liz Cheney, vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, is facing a tough election in Wyoming's Republican primary on Aug. 16 against Trump-backed foe Harriet Hageman and faces a likely defeat.
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"
Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
Scoop: Republicans' last-minute Cheney lifeline
A handful of Republican operatives are quietly mounting a last-ditch effort to rescue Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from a Trump-backed primary challenge, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The previously unreported effort shows how some Republicans are trying to surreptitiously undercut the former president's revenge campaign, which has so far claimed the political lives of a significant chunk of GOP critics.
Biden administration condemns new Indiana abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The administration of President Joe Biden on Saturday condemned Indiana’s new ban on abortions, calling it another extreme attempt by Republicans to trample women’s rights. Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve such legislation since the U.S. Supreme Court...
10 Republicans voted to impeach Trump. Will any be left in Congress after November?
Liz Cheney will be next Republican facing a primary after standing up to Trump by voting to impeach him. Will the party be ready to move forward?
California Venture Capitalist Blake Masters Wins AZ GOP Senate Primary
Venture capitalist turned upstart Senate candidate Blake Masters easily won the Arizona Republican primary on Tuesday, racking up another victory for candidates backed by former President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Peter Thiel. Masters, a 35-year-old Bitcoin hawk with no political experience, rode Trump’s late-game support to a come-from-behind win,...
