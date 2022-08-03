Worried about water

Water quality has roared to the forefront again — and it’s not red tide this time.

First, we have a possible case of brain eating amoeba from Port Charlotte Beach, reported in early July. As of our last county commission meeting, this was not confirmed, but Lee Health insists it’s their conclusion. Next, Sarasota County temporarily closed many of its Gulf beaches July 28 to swimming and recommends not harvesting shellfish. Neither of these is a good thing.

What is scarier than a brain-eating amoeba with 3 percent survival odds.? My understanding is this amoeba, which enters the body thru your nose and then affects your brain, only exists in fresh water. With abundant rain runoff, could it have lived in the upper Harbor? Testing has not confirmed it. We all pray for the 13-year-old affected with whatever it is.

Once again, Sarasota County has water quality problems stemming from enterococcus bacteria. At this time, we don’t have knowledge of the problem’s source. In past years, polluted waters appear to have come from upstream of Venice. Because Midnight Pass is closed, Venice Inlet is how water flushes from lower Sarasota Bay.

Venice has worked diligently to address its discharges and protect water quality. Unfortunately, Sarasota County has had many problems that they have acknowledged and are working to address. Let’s hope they invest the time and money required to pinpoint and resolve their water quality issues. There has been lots of lip service, but our problems remain.

This time, the warnings were brief for most of Sarasota County’s beaches. As I write this on July 30, North Brohard Park (where the Venice Pier is) remains closed to swimming.

Sarasota Bay proper has several larger passes that allow better flushing, with much more Gulf waters mixing in to dilute pollutants in bay waters. As we get down to Little Sarasota Bay, with Midnight Pass closed, there is little flushing from Siesta Key south to Nokomis. Problems concentrate and then flow south to flush out of Venice Inlet.

It seems to me monitoring flows into the ICW could clearly establish the sources of the polluted water. For years, whenever we’ve had heavy rain events upstream of Venice, their beaches fail water quality tests and beaches close. This has economic impacts on their businesses. It gives them bad publicity and shuts down shellfish harvest. Who wants to fish in closed waters? Not me, even if they do say eating the fish is OK.

It’s just another example of trying to tackle an issue locally but having no control over problems that come from upstream. Reminds me of why we are so scared of potential phosphate mines in DeSoto County. That industry has a disastrous trail of major spills and billions of fish killed.

We are still dealing with Piney Point and other problems left by defunct mine corporations. I’m curious about how many current owners of Mosaic used to be owners of the bankrupt mining companies that left taxpayers to pay for their cleanup costs.

Separating phosphate from ore requires millions of gallons of water. Afterward, that water is acidic and has high levels of some pollutants, including toxic heavy metals. Plus, mountains of solid waste gets piled up and left. Somehow, the taxpayers usually end up stuck with the tab.

The phosphate industry makes their money then leaves us billion-dollar bills and tons of waste. Land mined after 1975 is required by law to be reclaimed, but do you really believe that it’s possible to take off the top 30 feet of the ground and then put it back the way it was? The mining process destroys everything. “Reclaimed” land is never the same, nor can it be.

Charlotte County is working diligently to identify pollutants sources and address vetted solutions. Water quality manager Brandon Moody is currently conducting water sample collections from many stations.

The program is just getting underway. We do have some sample studies previously conducted, and he is analyzing them. Information is being collected and studied as rapidly as possible with limited resources. Be thankful we have Mr. Moody, but if we want faster results, adding staff to assist our sole water quality manager would be a really good idea.

Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.