Florida State

Kites sailing south

By Staff Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

Almost every day of the past several months we have seen amazing swallow-tailed kites sailing on the wind around the development. Many times they fly directly over our house. These birds are stunning and we are always elated to watch them fly. But soon we will be bidding them adieu, as they are gathering together for a long migration.

These kites are quite distinct. The rich black and stark white creates a beautiful and bold pattern. The wings while flying are totally trimmed with black, making a sharp contrast with the white center. In addition, the tail feathers are long and forked. Many birders will say this is the most acrobatic flyer in the sky. I agree with this thought.

Last year, we were on an eco-tour of the Peace River with my grandson and great-grandson. As we came to the fresh water area near Arcadia, we were greeted by a group of gorgeous swallow-tailed kites. Fortunately, our captain stopped the boat for quite some time and we watched the ballet performance in the sky. It was an amazing experience and an unforgettable memory.

Snakes, lizards, frogs and insects make up the majority of the kite’s diet. In addition, they will eat bird eggs and hatchlings, and small mammals such as bats. A swallow-tailed kite snags its prey while in flight, using its talons to grab it from tree branches or right out of mid-air. They also eat in flight and skim the surface of the water to get a drink. You can see why they need their flying agility.

Swallow-tailed kites nest high in the trees here in Florida during March through May. Cypress trees are a favorite, but pines and oaks are also used as nest sites. They lay two to four eggs. The young will hatch in about 28 days and then will fledge in a little over a month.

These birds are thought to be monogamous. However, they do not stay together all year, or even migrate to the same areas for winter. It’s believed they meet up again when they arrive in Florida.

Pairs will often go back to their old nest from the year before. If their nest has been demolished by a hurricane, it will take them only a few days to build another one in the same tree. The nest is made with sticks and lined with lichen and moss.

We are quite fortunate to see these beautiful birds here in Florida, even if we have them only part of the year. They are now beginning their late summer migration to Central and South America. You may get a glimpse as they go, but if not, look for them on their return next year.

Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.

The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

