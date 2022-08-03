Will red grouper close?

Capt. Josh:

I read WaterLine every week and listen to most of your radio shows. I fish offshore with a friend about once a month. I remember in 2021 the recreational catch quota for red grouper was reached rather early and harvest was ended on Sept. 15. Have you heard any rumblings about a similar early closure this year? I poked around the Internet but didn’t see anything. Figured if anybody knew anything it would be you. I enjoy your publication and radio show. Both are helpful. Thank you.

— George Kromrey, Venice

George:

Thank you for the kind words, but your faith could be slightly misplaced. While I try to stay on top of what’s going on with fishing regulations, the federal stuff can be quite tricky to follow.

Witness the surprise change to amberjack, which were scheduled to open Aug. 1. On July 22, NOAA Fisheries announced that greater amberjack would be open only the months of September and October this year. For those who had been paying really close attention, an emergency closure was not a surprise. But the timing was. It’s hard to say what exactly the feds are going to do.

If you listened to this past Saturday’s Radio WaterLine show, you already know that one of our topics was federal fisheries management. (If you didn’t catch it live, you can listen online any time — go to https://bit.ly/3TGUAq4.)

To facilitate that discussion, I thought it would be prudent to bring in a real heavy hitter on the subject: Capt. Ralph Allen. He’s elbows-deep in this stuff, and has been known to go deeper when necessary, so I usually defer to him in such matters. Now, I did ask him your question, and he did have an answer.

However, we need a little background to understand the answer, because there are moving pieces here. We had five days’ notice of that Sept. 15 closure last year. The Sept. 10 release said that as of July 1, we had already harvested 60,000 pounds over our annual catch limit. Uh-oh.

Since there was lots of fishing after July 1, we ended up going a bit more over than that. The final tally was 1.72 million pounds, or 172 percent of what were allowed to harvest. Double uh-oh.

Now we need to look at how many red grouper we can take. The 2021 recreational annual catch limit was 1 million pounds. Last October, NOAA made a surprising announcement that the recreational annual catch limit was nearly doubling to 1.73 million pounds (gutted weight). The primary reason was a shift of the commercial-recreational allocation of fish, from 76 percent and 24 percent, respectively, to 59.3 percent and 40.7 percent, respectively. That decision is currently the subject of a lawsuit.

Notice how the new ACL almost exactly matches what we ended up harvesting last year with a closure on Sept. 15.

A quick look at NOAA’s Gulf recreational landings page (https://bit.ly/3Bt9BJ2, if you really like data) shows a 2022 red grouper harvest of 420,000 pounds through April 30, which is the latest available info. (It also shows an ACL of 1 million pounds, but that’s OK — the new ACL was finalized June 1, and the update hasn’t made it to this page yet.)

OK, one more thing. If a fishery is considered to be overfished (population too low) or undergoing overfishing (too many being harvested), any overage caught in one year has to be subtracted from what can be harvested the next.

If that were the case with red grouper, we’d have to take 0.72 million pounds from our 1.73 million pounds, leaving 1.01 million pounds that could be caught in 2022. However, NOAA does not consider red grouper to be overfished or undergoing overfishing, so we get a pass.

Having considered all these factors, Capt. Ralph does not believe we will see an emergency closure of red grouper this year.

But I think he’s wrong. I think when the May-June and July-August catch numbers are tallied, we’re going to be very close to our ACL (probably right on top of the annual catch target of 1.57 million pounds). I’m expecting a closure later in the year, perhaps around the time our snowbirds are coming back in good numbers.

Although that’s my prediction, I really hope Capt. Ralph is right. I hate surprise closures as much as any other angler — maybe even more, since I’m often the one who has to break the news to so many of the rest of you. Here’s hoping I’m wrong.

Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.