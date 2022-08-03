ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Will red grouper close?

By Staff Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uZKvU_0h3mfvJG00

Capt. Josh:

I read WaterLine every week and listen to most of your radio shows. I fish offshore with a friend about once a month. I remember in 2021 the recreational catch quota for red grouper was reached rather early and harvest was ended on Sept. 15. Have you heard any rumblings about a similar early closure this year? I poked around the Internet but didn’t see anything. Figured if anybody knew anything it would be you. I enjoy your publication and radio show. Both are helpful. Thank you.

— George Kromrey, Venice

George:

Thank you for the kind words, but your faith could be slightly misplaced. While I try to stay on top of what’s going on with fishing regulations, the federal stuff can be quite tricky to follow.

Witness the surprise change to amberjack, which were scheduled to open Aug. 1. On July 22, NOAA Fisheries announced that greater amberjack would be open only the months of September and October this year. For those who had been paying really close attention, an emergency closure was not a surprise. But the timing was. It’s hard to say what exactly the feds are going to do.

If you listened to this past Saturday’s Radio WaterLine show, you already know that one of our topics was federal fisheries management. (If you didn’t catch it live, you can listen online any time — go to https://bit.ly/3TGUAq4.)

To facilitate that discussion, I thought it would be prudent to bring in a real heavy hitter on the subject: Capt. Ralph Allen. He’s elbows-deep in this stuff, and has been known to go deeper when necessary, so I usually defer to him in such matters. Now, I did ask him your question, and he did have an answer.

However, we need a little background to understand the answer, because there are moving pieces here. We had five days’ notice of that Sept. 15 closure last year. The Sept. 10 release said that as of July 1, we had already harvested 60,000 pounds over our annual catch limit. Uh-oh.

Since there was lots of fishing after July 1, we ended up going a bit more over than that. The final tally was 1.72 million pounds, or 172 percent of what were allowed to harvest. Double uh-oh.

Now we need to look at how many red grouper we can take. The 2021 recreational annual catch limit was 1 million pounds. Last October, NOAA made a surprising announcement that the recreational annual catch limit was nearly doubling to 1.73 million pounds (gutted weight). The primary reason was a shift of the commercial-recreational allocation of fish, from 76 percent and 24 percent, respectively, to 59.3 percent and 40.7 percent, respectively. That decision is currently the subject of a lawsuit.

Notice how the new ACL almost exactly matches what we ended up harvesting last year with a closure on Sept. 15.

A quick look at NOAA’s Gulf recreational landings page (https://bit.ly/3Bt9BJ2, if you really like data) shows a 2022 red grouper harvest of 420,000 pounds through April 30, which is the latest available info. (It also shows an ACL of 1 million pounds, but that’s OK — the new ACL was finalized June 1, and the update hasn’t made it to this page yet.)

OK, one more thing. If a fishery is considered to be overfished (population too low) or undergoing overfishing (too many being harvested), any overage caught in one year has to be subtracted from what can be harvested the next.

If that were the case with red grouper, we’d have to take 0.72 million pounds from our 1.73 million pounds, leaving 1.01 million pounds that could be caught in 2022. However, NOAA does not consider red grouper to be overfished or undergoing overfishing, so we get a pass.

Having considered all these factors, Capt. Ralph does not believe we will see an emergency closure of red grouper this year.

But I think he’s wrong. I think when the May-June and July-August catch numbers are tallied, we’re going to be very close to our ACL (probably right on top of the annual catch target of 1.57 million pounds). I’m expecting a closure later in the year, perhaps around the time our snowbirds are coming back in good numbers.

Although that’s my prediction, I really hope Capt. Ralph is right. I hate surprise closures as much as any other angler — maybe even more, since I’m often the one who has to break the news to so many of the rest of you. Here’s hoping I’m wrong.

Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Lobster Fisherman Hauls in Terrifying Wolf Fish That Wants to Bite His Face Off: VIDEO

In bizarre outdoor news, lobster fisherman Jacob Knowles posted a video on Instagram of a wolf fish he hauled up in one of his lobster traps. To me, the uninitiated, this looks less like a fish and more like a claymation rendering of what someone thought something called a “wolf fish” might look like. It’s gross, terrifying, and fascinating. I can’t look away, even though I really want to.
ANIMALS
The US Sun

Urgent shark warning over fears Great Whites could strike in huge numbers off popular beach

BEACHGOERS have been warned to stay clear from a popular beach after growing concerns a rotting whale carcass could attract hungry sharks to the area. Authorities in Victoria issued a “Dangerous Animal” warning for Big Beach near Mallacoota as the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning Wildlife continue to monitor a dead whale that could spark a deadly shark infestation.
ANIMALS
Complex

Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Devouring Great White Shark

Shark Week fans are in for a treat, after drone footage recorded a pod of orca whales killing a great white shark in South Africa’s Mossel Bay. The footage, courtesy of the Daily Beast, will air on Thursday night during Disovery’s Shark Week, promising viewers as thrilling conflict between killer whale and a great white. The video supports a theory among scientists that great white sharks have been in the process of fleeing their usual habitats because they’re being hunted by orcas.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Grouper#Fish#Noaa Fisheries#Radio Waterline
Futurity

Danger for creatures in California Current ocean ‘highway’

Twelve economically and culturally important species that make their home in the California Current marine ecosystem will feel the effects of climate change over the next 80 years, research finds. The North American West Coast has an underwater ocean highway—the California Current marine ecosystem, or CCME. The CCME extends from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy