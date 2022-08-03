SoundCloud Announces Layoffs Impacting Nearly 20% of Workforce

Read on pitchfork.com
Component System With the Auto Reverse
Open Mike Eagle has announced a new project titled Component System With the Auto Reverse. It’s due October 7 via his own label Auto Reverse Records. In anticipation of its release, Open Mike Eagle has shared the new song “I’ll Fight You,” produced by Diamond D. Check it out below.
“Edge of the Edge”
Like many pandemic-borne projects, Panda Bear and Sonic Boom’s upcoming album Reset mined the past in the face of a seemingly interminable present. While some sought childhood comforts in banana bread recipes, these longtime collaborators—real names Noah Lennox and Pete Kember, respectively—found theirs in the joyful familiarity of favorite records from the 1950s and ’60s. Their sunny new single, “Edge of the Edge,” opens with a looped harmony from Randy & the Rainbows’ 1963 doo-wop hit “Denise.” But its buoyant spirit starts to feel uncanny when the sentimentalism of Lennox’s vocals is disrupted by the jarring buzz of a dial-up internet modem. Its obsolete trill mixes with glittering synths and doo-wop harmonies until this Beach Boys–inspired reverie feels less like a Pacific coast cruise than a bad trip inside a SoCal Radio Shack. As the final chorus concludes in echolalia (“to the edge/of the edge/of the edge”), the cacophony of consumer tech crescendos, buzzing and beeping into silence.
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. WB Nutty depicts the world of drug dealing so vividly that he might need a spot in David Simon’s writer’s room. On City of Addiction, the Detroit rapper’s new mixtape, he comes up with about 1001 different ways to say he’s pushing weight. My favorite instance is on “Heavyweight,” when he raps “come get a bird wrapped up, I got deals on chicken shawarmas” over a beat that will make you feel nostalgic for the heyday of Atlanta trap. His stories aren’t the lavish, kingpin lifestyle raps you may be used to, though. There are no shopping sprees. His time is spent cutting deals in small towns throughout the Midwest, politicking with the people more than a local mayor, and grinding from night to day. It’ll make you stressed-out just listening.
“Cookie”
NewJeans are a Y2K-inspired five-member girl group masterminded by Min Hee-jin, the music exec and creative director behind the branding of some of K-pop’s best acts (f(x), Red Velvet). Under her direction, NewJeans’ launch has been the most elaborate campaign in K-pop this year. Every song on their self-titled EP comes with music videos, with one track boasting four. The label has even made a custom phone app where you can play games and interact with each member of the group.
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. New Jersey rapper-producer Brainorchestra pulls from all different kinds of media to create his own worlds. An avid fan of video games, his latest project Fallout: Vault 908 draws from the atmosphere of the titular post-apocalyptic game series to create colorful, hard-hitting beats. The second track “Tokens” is particularly striking, using an array of bleeping synths and gutter-deep drums to create a vibe as vibrant as the Pip-Boy watch’s green interface. It’s a brief blast of energy that will leave you feeling ready to take on a field of deathclaws.
Masao Nakajima Quartet
When pianist Masao Nakajima put out Kemo-Sabe in 1979, Japanese jazz was going through an electric fusion boom. Blue Note imitation was dead; artists dashed toward free improvisation, post-modal impressionism, and deep spiritual jazz. Musicians were transplanting elements of electronic music, rock, Afrobeat, flamenco, and funk into their arrangements; no boundary was being left untested. Against this backdrop, Kemo-Sabe was a stylistic outlier: a classically acoustic jazz album. Not that Nakajima was a staunch traditionalist. He’d once owned synthesizers and a Hammond organ, but he sold them all to fund a formative trip to the U.S. The innovation on Kemo-Sabe comes in the dynamic interplay between the quartet, the airy grooves, and the virtuoso soloing. The tools—piano, bass, drums, and sax—may have been standard, but the results are a reminder of the freewheeling individualism that broke loose in Japanese jazz.
Winamp, the popular third-party Windows application for digital audio playback (usually of files ripped from CDs or downloaded via peer-to-peer file sharing networks), is back. Developers posted the latest build of the software (Winamp 5.9 RC1 Build 9999) late last month, four years since its last update. The current build “is the culmination of 4 years’ work” since the last release—with a pandemic-related hiatus baked in—by two different development teams. The application has been migrated to a more current codebase (VS2019), with new features expected to be added after testing.
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Sequel projects rarely live up to their predecessor’s standards, but WiFiGawd’s Hot as Hell 2 gets damn close. The Washington D.C. native’s muffled voice blends seamlessly into the cloudy and convoluted production without getting swallowed up by whirring electronic effects. On “YSL,” he rattles off fashion-related boasts—“I be poppin’ tags, Gucci, Goyard, and some mo’”—with such a lazy disposition that it feels second nature. In the next breath, he ratchets up the pace, blistering through the verses over a hazy plugg beat that sounds like a 2000s Nokia’s ringtone. His stream-of-consciousness raps make the song easy to get lost in.
Beyoncé Removes Kelis Interpolation From “Energy” Amid Controversy Over Credits
Upon its original release, Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance included an interpolation of Kelis’ “Milkshake” on “Energy.” Kelis has said she was not informed by Beyoncé and her team that her music was going to be used on the new album. The “Milkshake” interpolation has now been removed from “Energy,” Rolling Stone reports.
