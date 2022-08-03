School bus driver shortages cause stress ahead of the fall semester

Read on www.wmtw.com
Bewildered
1d ago
No one fills the jobs, because a lot of dependable, hard working retirees have to navigate the internet to apply for these jobs!! These school districts, meanwhile, rub their hands together due to the fact that they don't have people to do the jobs!!
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
WMTW
Calling all teachers: Lewiston School Department holds job fair
LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston School Department is looking for teachers and to fill 70 positions. Worker shortages are now affecting schools across the state with just weeks to go before the start of the new year. There are eight schools in the city of Lewiston. It's the second...
Oh Deer, Why Is This Person Wearing a Deer Head in South Portland?
Scrolling through Facebook, I came across a group that of course, I had to join. The group is called Maine's Idiot Spotters. Now, if you are not a part of this group, you are not missing much. The group mainly posts photos of cars that are parked horribly (you know, when people like to take up multiple spots for no reason).
WMTW
Maine's largest police force hires new officers, but still faces shortage
PORTLAND, Maine — Many police and fire departments in Maine continue to struggle with staffing shortages, but in Portland, there is some good news. Portland Police held a ceremony Friday morning to swear in four new officers. The department has had 23 open positions for months. The department would be fully staffed with 158 officers.
WMTW
"Overwhelmed" superintendent of Maine's largest school district announces earlier departure
PORTLAND, Maine — The Superintendent of Portland Public Schools, Xavier Botana, announced Tuesday evening that he will be stepping down at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, a year earlier than previously planned. During his opening remarks to the Portland Board of Education meeting, Botana said the last...
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?
It's August in Maine, and with that comes many kinds of activities going on. Whether you are looking for a craft fair, a road race, some live music, or something else, I've put together some events you might like to check out this weekend. The weather looks to be nice for outdoor activities, with warm and sunny weather. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door to enjoy the weekend activities. I've included activities for all ages and varied interests, along with some free events and some with an admission fee. If you know of an event that I didn't mention, please feel free to mention it in the comments section with the location, time, and any admission fees. Now get out and enjoy the weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!
Two seriously injured in Standish crash
PORTLAND, Maine — Two have been seriously injured in a head-on collision in Standish near the intersection of Ossipee Trail West on Route 113 at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The incident involved a dump truck and a 2004 Volvo operated by Rebecca McVety, 32, of Standish, according to a...
Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A motorcyclist died Wednesday after colliding with a vehicle in Scarborough. It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Route 114 (also known as Gorham Road), according to a release from Scarborough police. The vehicle was turning left into Nonesuch River Golf Club when it collided with the motorcycle traveling south, police said.
WMTW
Need a sweet treat? Maine has some of the best ice cream in New England
Who makes the best ice cream in all of New England? Yankee Magazine is out with its list of best ice cream stands. Many of the stands are in Maine. At Toots in North Yarmouth, all the ice cream has to be made in-house and by hand. The shop is...
As Fatalities Climb For 2022, Another Maine Motorcyclist Has Been Killed in a Crash
It has been a rough year for motorcycle enthusiasts in Maine as the number of fatalities has taken a sharp upward turn in 2022. Already in 2022, Maine is on track to pass the number of motorcycle fatalities logged in all of 2021. Sadly, another motorcycle crash has led to...
Motorcyclist who died in Scarborough has been identified
The motorcyclist who died following a collision with a car Wednesday on Route 114 in Scarborough has been identified. Steven Lemieux, 67, died as a result of the crash that took place shortly after 9 a.m., according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Scarborough Police Department. Lemieux was...
STAY SAFE: Maine Temperatures to Reach ‘Dangerous’ Levels on Thursday into Friday
I think it's official now. We have finally entered the 'dog days of summer'. Hold on, I don't actually know what that means so I'm gonna go Google it. Okay I'm back, and I have what I think is a solid definition from Google. Here's what the world's largest search engine says about it,
WMTW
Where to find cooling stations in Maine as heat rises
Cooling stations are being opened across parts of Maine as heat is expected to rise above 95 to 100 degrees in some inland areas Thursday. Augusta Civic Center from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. China. Town Office portable building from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday. Eliot.
WMTW
Thousands of Maine military veterans could be eligible for care due to burn pits exposure
SACO, Maine — In early 2001, at 18 years old, Marshall Archer enlisted in the Marines, and in 2003, when the U.S. invaded Iraq, he deployed there for two years. "My focus was on the mission, not garbage," Archer said in an interview at his home in Saco on Wednesday. "We didn't have our local garbage trucks coming. It was dump it and burn it."
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10
This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
WMTW
High heat and humidity in full force on Thursday in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — We have had a little break from the high heat and humidity over the last couple of days in Maine, but it will all come raging back on Thursday. Heat advisories are posted for areas inland where the heat index could climb above 95 to 100 degrees. The advisory is from noon Thursday until 8 p.m. Thursday. Hot temperatures like that could cause heat illnesses.
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
Motorcyclist killed in Scarborough, Maine Collision
A motorcyclist died Wednesday morning after being hit by a car on Route 114 in Scarborough. Scarborough police say the car was making a left-hand turn into the Nonesuch River Golf Course at around 9:15 a.m. when it collided with a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, whose identity was not released, died...
South Portland grants licenses to hotels-turned-shelters with new conditions
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Following hours of debate, the South Portland City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to grant licenses to four hotels serving as shelters to hundreds in the city with new conditions to improve public safety. The vote came after South Portland's police and fire chiefs said...
Crews respond to fire at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Fire Department responded to a report of an all-hands woods fire at Evergreen Cemetery on Stevens Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Approximately 2 acres burned along the edge of the woods, according to Portland Fire Marshal Jason Grant. Firefighters have reportedly contained and extinguished the...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Damariscotta man safe after credit card used in Belfast
DAMARISCOTTA — The Damariscotta Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Ronald Slicer, 88, of Damariscotta, on Thursday afternoon. By mid-morning on Friday, a spokeswoman for the Maine State Police said Slicer had been safely located but offered no additional information. Slicer is described as a white male, 5’11”,...
