Stuffing a mackerel

I’ve heard the Spanish mackerel are running near the passes and in the ICW right now. I personally have only ever caught a few of them. The last one I caught was when we were delivering a trawler from Boca Grande to Owl Creek Marina, way up the Caloosahatchee in Alva.

That was very long trip. Because the boat only did about 8 knot, it took us seven hours to get there. Out of boredom, I decided to troll a little bit to see what might hit. I tied on a big silver spoon and stuck the rod in the rod holder and went back up top with the rest of the guys in didn’t pay much attention to it.

After a while, I heard the drag peel off a bit. I looked down in the cockpit and saw the rod bending. I went down the ladder, grabbed the rod, and started reeling. When I got the fish to the boat, I realize it was a decent-sized Spanish mackerel.

I hauled it into the boat and took a good hard look at it. These are seriously toothy fish. I made sure to keep my fingers away from its mouth, because I’m sure if given an opportunity, it would have tried to slice me open.

You have probably seen the video of the guy losing his pinkie to a lemon shark while handling it incorrectly. Now, I don’t know if it’s entirely possible for a Spanish mackerel to remove a digit, but I made sure to keep my fingers away from its mouth just in case. I used pliers to get my spoon back. It was still lively and I didn’t want to keep any fish, so I turned it loose like I do most of what I catch.

Capt. Van Hubbard says that mackerel and mullet are the two most under-utilized fish in our waters. Mackerel and mullet are two totally different fish. I grew up with mullet and I think it’s excellent. This is a fish I just want to fry with some good seasoning. Some of the best fish fries I’ve ever enjoyed have been only mullet and fried on a dock in Boca Grande.

But I’m not quite sure what to do with a mackerel. We didn’t have that much when I was a kid. Most of the time it just gets smoked or I eat it at the sushi bar.

Recently I had clients bring me fresh-caught mackerel they wanted me to prepare for them, and they weren’t interested in smoked fish dip. So I thought about it for a little while and then decided I would kind of treat Spanish mackerel like freshwater trout and stuff them.

What I decided to do was to clean the fish whole, debone them the best I could and then add some shallots, garlic, herbs and bacon. Then I folded it back together, soaked it in buttermilk, rolled it in seasoned cornmeal and fried it. It came out wonderful.

Mackerel are a great food fish that often get overlooked. If you haven’t tried them, you really should — our mackerel are nothing like the canned jack mackerel you may have gagged over. They need to be kept on ice from the moment they’re caught, and they really need to be eaten fresh within a day or maybe two. (They freeze poorly.) But if you can do that, then they’re definitely worth putting on the table.

Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.