Chrissy Teigen says she is pregnant after '1 billion shots' in a new Instagram post

By Anneta Konstantinides,Anna Medaris
Insider
 2 days ago

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting again.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

  • Chrissy Teigen has revealed she is pregnant again after "1 billion shots," indicating she used IVF.
  • The model — who is married to John Legend — also posted a photo of her baby bump.
  • Teigen said she was nervous to share the news following her pregnancy loss in 2020.

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant again.

The model shared her happy news via Instagram on Wednesday alongside a picture of her baby bump.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote in the caption.

Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss in September 2020 and had been candid about the heartbreak she and husband John Legend experienced.

In her new Instagram post, Teigen wrote that she and Legend have another on the way after "1 billion shots," suggesting they used fertility treatments, like in vitro fertilization, to conceive. The pair underwent IVF to conceive their first children, Luna, 5, and Miles, 4.

Teigen, 36, also noted in the Instagram post that she was nervous to share the news after her devastating experience.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'Ok if it's healthy today I'll announce" but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," Teigen wrote in the caption.

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing," she added. " Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Teigen wrote that she and Legend have another on the way after "1 billion shots later."

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

In February, Teigen revealed that she was undergoing another round of IVF in hopes of becoming pregnant again.

"I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. "I honestly don't mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch."

Teigen then asked her followers to stop asking if she was pregnant.

"While I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!" she wrote. "But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they're pregnant. I'd rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that's how you finally learn."

Miscarriage is common, but still stigmatized

After Teigen and Legend lost their would-be son "Jack" in 2020, Teigen wrote the pair were "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about" on Instagram .

The cookbook author had been about halfway through her pregnancy — or about 20- to 24- weeks — with the couple's third child, was put on bed rest in early September 2020 and then hospitalized later that month for severe bleeding related to a weak placenta.

"Bags and bags" of blood transfusions "just [weren't] enough" to save the pregnancy, she wrote.

Pregnancy loss is common, with 10% to 20% of pregnancies ending in miscarriage , or a loss before 20 weeks gestation. It's likely even more common, occurring in some women before they even realize they're pregnant.

Stillbirth, or a pregnancy loss that happens after 20 weeks, is less common, affecting about 1 in 160 pregnancies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . But that still makes it one of the most common negative pregnancy outcomes, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists reports .

About half of miscarriages happen because of random abnormalities in an embryo. Less is known about the causes of stillbirth, in part because they're not consistently evaluated and tracked across hospitals and clinics.

Conception after pregnancy loss

Physically recovering from a loss as far along as Teigen's can be similar to recovering from childbirth, lasting four to six weeks, Insider previously reported .

While the body can heal, for many women, the mental and emotional impact is long-lasting. One study found 20% of women who experience a miscarriage have the symptoms of anxiety or depression, and for most, those symptoms last one to three years, affecting their quality of life and future pregnancies.

But at least 85% of women who experience miscarriage do have a successful pregnancy afterwards, as do 75% of those who suffer two or three losses, according to the American Pregnancy Association . Less is known about the likelihood of pregnancy after stillbirth, as only about half of couples who've suffered one pursue pregnancy again, one study found.

Read the original article on Insider

Insider

Insider

