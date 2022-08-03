Dead by Daylight Spin-Off Hooked on You Gets Surprise Steam Release

Read on comicbook.com
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
Fantasy Flight Games is working on a new Marvel tabletop game. Today, Fantasy Flight Games Head of Studio Chris Gerber announced Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R., a new tabletop game featuring Marvel characters. Gerber did not explain what kind of tabletop game Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R would be, but he noted that D.A.G.G.E.R. stood for "Defense Alliance for Global and Galactic Emergency Response." The game was also described as a "board game" as opposed to a card game like Marvel Champions: The Card Game. A logo for Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. will be published on Fantasy Flight's social media pages in the near future.
Everspace 2's The Drake: Gang Wars update is available now via Steam and GOG and coming soon to the Microsoft Store. Watch the trailer to take a tour of what's new and see what to expect with the latest update, which brings the new Drake star system featuring lava and ice environments, underwater exploration, new enemy types, new challenges as well as a three-chapter sidequest, and more to the game.
Evil Dead Rise Director Weighs In on HBO Max Shakeups and Release Date Worries
Over the last week, there have been major shakeups at HBO Max, with highly anticipated projects like Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt getting scrapped completely, even after production had wrapped. This has left fans wondering about the status of other planned HBO Max releases, resulting in Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin taking to Twitter to share a statement about "keeping the faith." With other HBO Max releases having much higher price tags, it's unclear if it would be less of a gamble for the streamer to move forward with such a release, or if it would likely come with fewer possible gains, seeing that project also getting the ax. Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.
Bleach will return this fall with the anime adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, bringing back the Soul Society to the small screen. While Ichigo Kurosaki will remain in the driver's seat for these new episodes, expect Orihime to also play a major role in the war against the Quincy Family. In a recent discussion, creator Tite Kubo cleared the air when it came to a recent controversy with the woman who would one day be Ichigos' bride.
Nintendo Switch is mostly known for its family-friendly games and titles. However, there are times when you don’t have family members or friends on your side to enjoy the game together. At such time, having a single-player game that can provide both entertainment and thrills at your disposal can be life-saving.
In today’s Daily Fix, we have news of a future update coming soon that will make the Xbox Series X/S boot up in a mere few seconds. The long-awaited Halo infinite co-op campaign will not have online multiplayer matchmaking support and is still scheduled to release in August this year.
Nintendo fans holding out for a new Nintendo Switch Pro announcement – or any sort of new Switch hardware, really – may want to continue hoping for a bit longer after a recent report said that the company wouldn't be releasing any new hardware during the current fiscal year. That extends from now until the end of March 2023, though considering the ongoing supply issues affecting different hardware manufacturers across the industry, it's not surprising anyway to imagine Nintendo wouldn't be releasing a new Switch model anytime soon.
The Steam Early Access release date for Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure is August 18, 2022, according to a recent announcement from Snowcastle Games. The Earthlock series, which is also created and released by Snowcastle Games, shares the same setting as the game. Ikonei Island has crafting, farming, combat, and a multiplayer game that you may play with your friends. It was influenced by games like Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing.
Get a deep dive into the gameplay of Saturnalia, including a look at the characters, their abilities and tools, exploration, a peek at some of the threats you'll face, and more from this upcoming horror adventure game. In Saturnalia, the narrative revolves around a mysterious, centuries-old ritual that occurs every...
Get a deep dive into what you can expect in Mortal Online 2, including a look at the game's world, creatures you'll encounter, character customization, skills, crafting elements, and much more, in this first-person fantasy MMORPG. Mortal Online 2 is available now.
Tactics Ogre: Reborn has been officially announced by Square Enix for release on November 11, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. The game design has been changed for Tactics Ogre: Reborn and the graphics and audio have been enhanced. A remake of the...
Persona 5 Royal has finally been announced for Nintendo Switch. After years of waiting, and plenty of outcry from fans, players will be able to take on the adventure of the Phantom Thieves on the go. It’s all part of a series of Persona ports making their way to the handheld console. Persona 5 isn’t the first one in the set to release, so fans will have to wait a while to be reunited with Joker and the gang.
