Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
UNIT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Recap: Stem Q2 Earnings
Stem STEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stem missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $47.61 million from the same period last...
Recap: Sigma Additive Q2 Earnings
Sigma Additive SASI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sigma Additive beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $92 thousand from the same...
Liberty SiriusXM Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights
Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty SiriusXM Gr beat estimated earnings by 77.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was up $95.00 million from...
Earnings Preview For Quantum-Si
Quantum-Si QSI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Quantum-Si will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Quantum-Si bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
geekwire.com
Zillow Group expects real estate industry to ‘meaningfully contract’ in second half of 2022
Zillow Group expects revenue from its core Premier Agent business unit to decrease more than 20% year-over-year in the third quarter due to housing trends. The Seattle company beat expectations for its second quarter earnings, reporting $1 billion in revenue and GAAP net income of $8 million. But shares were down more than 10% in after-hours trading.
Construction Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights
Construction Partners ROAD reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Construction Partners beat estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $118.62 million from the same...
Recap: Twist Bioscience Q3 Earnings
Twist Bioscience TWST reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Twist Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 17.56%, reporting an EPS of $-1.08 versus an estimate of $-1.31. Revenue was up $21.09 million from the same...
Recap: Cogent Comms Hldgs Q2 Earnings
Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cogent Comms Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.25. Revenue was up $7.54 million from...
Investopedia
Berkshire Hathaway Q2 2022 Earnings Report Recap
Berkshire Hathaway Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction Earnings Per Share ($) Miss (29,754) (4,079) Revenue ($B) Miss 9.3 57.5 Operating Earnings ($B) Beat 9.3 6.9. Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) Financial Results: Analysis. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported Q2...
CNBC
Airbnb stock slumps despite record-breaking bookings
Revenue jumped 58% year-over-year to $2.1 billion helping to drive the company's most profitable second quarter to date. Airbnb reported net income of $379 million, up from a loss of $68 million in the year-ago quarter. The company also announced a $2 billion stock buyback program. Airbnb beat Wall Street...
Insulet Posts Q2 Revenue Beat, Lifts FY22 Guidance
Insulet Corporation PODD posted a Q2 net loss of $(35) million, or an EPS loss of $(0.50) compared to $(0.37) a year ago. Q2 sales increased 13.8% Y/Y, or 17.7% in constant currency, to $299.4 million, exceeding the guidance range of 12%-15% in constant currency and the consensus of $291.45 million.
Cellectar Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Cellectar Biosciences CLRB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cellectar Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 18.45%, reporting an EPS of $-1.22 versus an estimate of $-1.03. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings
BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
Recap: Forma Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Forma Therapeutics Hldgs FMTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Forma Therapeutics Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-1.1 versus an estimate of $-0.99. Revenue was down $0 from the...
Universal Electronics (UEIC) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
UEIC earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Earnings Outlook For Delcath Systems
Delcath Systems DCTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Delcath Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.95. Delcath Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview For Performant Financial
Performant Financial PFMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Performant Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. Performant Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Western Digital: Q4 Earnings Insights
Western Digital WDC reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Western Digital beat estimated earnings by 5.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.78 versus an estimate of $1.68. Revenue was down $392.00 million from the same...
