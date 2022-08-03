ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Thursday, August 4

By Sam Turner
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow delivers his tips for Thursday's meetings at Brighton, Doncaster, Yarmouth, Sandown, AYR and Nottingham.

Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tip's for Thursday's racing meets

BRIGHTON

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.50 Made of Lir

2.20 What An Icon

2.50 Arclight

3.20 Fairmac

3.50 Sly Madam

4.20 Queen Sarabi

4.55 Fangorn

GIMCRACK

1.50 Made of Lir

2.20 Inspirited

2.50 Wisper

3.20 Caramelised

3.50 Rivas Rob Roy

4.20 Voodoo Ray

4.55 Fangorn

DONCASTER

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.40 Antagonize

6.10 Summer Sands

6.40 X J RASCAL (nap)

7.10 Music Society

7.40 Albegone

8.10 Animato

8.40 Bollin Joan

GIMCRACK

5.40 COPPER AND FIVE (nap)

6.10 Fresh Hope (nb)

6.40 X J RASCAL

7.10 Silent Flame

7.40 Spring Bloom

8.10 Animato

8.40 Pledge Of Honour

NORTHERNER - 8.40 Jean Baptiste (nb)

YARMOUTH

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.40 Noteable

2.10 Bresson

2.40 Royal Parade

3.10 A gent Of Fortune

3.40 Seal Of Solomon

4.10 Mighty Gurkha

4.40 Habanero Star

GIMCRACK

1.40 Rogue Storm

2.10 Bresson

2.40 Royal Parade

3.10 Silver Bubble

3.40 Capla Blue

4.10 Media Guest

4.40 Anglo Saxson

NEWMARKET - 3.40 Seal Of Solomon (nb)

SANDOWN

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.36 Study The Stars

6.06 Bailey Gate

6.36 Arrest

7.15 Frantastic

7.45 Majestic Fighter

8.18 Island Bandit

GIMCRACK

5.36 Bruno's Gold

6.06 Bonny Angel

6.36 Desert Order

7.15 Frantastic

7.45 Marlay Park

8.18 Snaper acldepop

NEWMARKET - 6.36 DESERT ORDER (nap)

AYR

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.53 Millie The Minx

6.23 Costal Class

6.53 Jump The Gun

7.28 Yeeeaah

7.58 Flylikeaneagle

8.32 Sophiesticate

GIMCRACK

5.53 King Charles

6.23 Banner Road

6.53 Poet's Magic

7.28 Cobra Kai

7.58 Flylikeaneagle

8.32 Marcello Si

NOTTINGHAM

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.00 Juliet Sierra

1.30 Zara’s Return

2.00 Just Amber

2.30 Star Legend

3.00 Wonderful Thing (nb)

3.30 Reel Rosie

4.00 Mostallim

GIMCRACK

1.00 Resilient Power

1.30 Polly Pott

2.00 Holocene

2.30 Gastronomy

3.00 Wonderful Thing

3.30 Chichen Itza

4.00 Bibulous

Northerner – 2.30 Nigwa (nap)

