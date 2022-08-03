Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Thursday, August 4

Joanna Mason is the 7-2 favourite with Coral to land the Silver Saddle for the leading jockey in the Shergar Cup at Ascot on her first shot at the competition. Mason, 32, is part of the Ladies team which has won three of the last six editions of the jockey team event alongside Hayley Turner, Nicola Currie and Emma-Jayne Wilson, who is taking part for the seventh time.

SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO