Great Falls, MT

Update on wildfire just south of Great Falls

By Ryan Gamboa, Owen Skornik-Hayes, David Sherman
KRTV News
 2 days ago
Firefighters from Great Falls Fire Rescue and several volunteer fire department are now in "mopping up" mode and extinguishing residual hot spots.

Crews will remain at the scene for a while longer, and ask that people avoid the area. GFFR said just before 4 p.m. that no homes or structures were damaged, and there are no reports of any injuries.

Great Falls Fire Chief Jeremy Jones provided the following information:

At approximately 1400 hours on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Great Falls Fire Rescue along with Sand Coulee fire were dispatched to a fire South of Great Falls. Initially, Great Falls Fire Rescue found a fire that started next to 13th St So. close to the former Ayrshire Dairy. Due to heavy winds, the fire spread rapidly and was threatening structures inside the Mount Olive Cemetery.

Crews were able to save the all structure and fire units from MANG, Malmstrom, Black Eagle, Vaughn, and Gore Hill answered the Mutual Aid Call requested by GFFR.

At this point it appears only dry grasses and brush were consumed and no livestock were injured. Crews are currently still on scene mopping up hot spots.

The biggest challenge faced with this fire was all of the traffic that was impeding emergency vehicles. During an emergency event, please do not drive in that area affected to get a look. This is for the safety of all first responders.

We will update you if we get more information.

(1st REPORT, 2:33 p.m.) A fire is sending up smoke just south of Great Falls. The fire was first reported at about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Initial reports indicate that the fire is burning west of Highland Cemetery, south of 33rd Avenue South.

Fire burning just south of Great Falls

Witnesses say that trees near the cemetery caught fire. Cattle have been moved north to S & C Auto and are gathering near the north fence.

Elizabeth Walker
Fire near Highland Cemetery - view from 33rd Avenue South

The flames are primarily within a cluster of trees, but gusty winds are pushing the fire, and could threaten several homes in the vicinity.

Dena Wouters
Fire near Highland Cemetery - view from 33rd Avenue South

Great Falls Fire Rescue posted on Facebook: "Please avoid the area near Highland and Mount Olivet cemeteries while our crews work on an active fire. Traffic increases danger to our responders."

The suspected cause of the fire is not yet known.

Fire near Highland Cemetery (August 3, 2022)

KRTV News

KRTV News

