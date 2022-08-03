ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

I’m a Target expert – I found a Sephora cream dupe at the store for over half the price and they smell very similar

By Aurielle Weiss
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

AN expert on all things Target found a Sephora cream dupe going for well over half the price.

The expert is Nicole Christine, a lifestyle and beauty blogger with an affinity for Target.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kv6eo_0h3mf5w500
The Tropic Glow brand was priced under $10 Credit: shesattarget

Nicole, who goes by shesattarget on TikTok, typically shares with her over 170,000 TikTik followers all of her favorite, affordable fashions and home finds.

The Target expert recently posted a video on TikTok revealing a firming cream dupe she found at Target.

The cream in question is from Sol de Janeiro and is called Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream.

An 8.1oz bottle of the firming cream sells for $48 at Sephora, while the 2.5oz goes for $22.

The dupe Nicole found at Target is The Tree Hut Tropic Glow Whipped Body Butter for just $8.99.

The results

Nicole said that while the dupe smelled similar, it did not have as strong of a scent as the original.

Additionally, it did not have the same texture.

Those two factors aside, the Target dupe was very firming and since it's $39 less, it's probably worth the try.

Another reason to try the dupe is because of its cleaner ingredients.

The cream is paraben-free, vegan, sulfate-free, alcohol-free, and contains no formaldehyde donors.

Just note that pricing at some Target stores may vary.

Dupe reviews

Some users who reviewed the dupe also agreed with the TikToker - it's worth the buy.

One user said, "This left me really smooth and left me smelling really good and delicious."

"I really liked it so much I got another one of these. It smells super good and is one I will definitely recommend to everyone," they added.

Another user said, "despite some reviews, this is literally a cheaper version of the bum bum cream."

However, not all reviewers agreed.

One commenter said, "smells like someone tried to make bum bum cream then decided to dilute it with cheap chemical like body mist."

Another one said, "smells great! But dries out my skin!"

The Sun reached out to Target for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvAOO_0h3mf5w500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xl6lK_0h3mf5w500

A fashion expert found a pair of Levis jeans at a thrift store for $1.75 – five ways to spot similar bargains.

Plus, an Aldi expert revealed five items to never buy, including an overpriced pharmacy dupe.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Stores#Sephora#Thrift Store#The Cream#Alcohol#Shopping#Tiktoker
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

McDonald's Just Announced New Menu Items We Didn't See Coming—What Is A 'McFlurry Sandwich'?!

McDonald’s has some pretty exciting plans for its customers this summer—and it includes adding new items to their menu. According to their press release that was published on June 30, this month the fast food giant “will offer a first-of-its-kind summer experience for fans—including food deals, menu hacks, exclusive performances, and merch drops—only on the McDonald’s App.” Known as “Camp McDonald’s,” the 27-day event will run from July 5 to July 31. And perhaps the best part of it all is that you can access everything via the McDonald’s app. No need for tickets! Just make sure to check the app daily for more details.
RESTAURANTS
StyleCaster

This $9 Firming Collagen Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Have Stopped Getting Botox—& It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. It’s nice to know that we’re living in a time where getting cosmetic procedures done like plastic surgery is no longer looked down upon (It shouldn’t be! Do what makes you the most confident! Especially if it’s safe and done by a medical professional!) But for some, going under the knife isn’t in the cards, and finding alternatives that work similarly is like finding a needle in a haystack—nearly impossible to do, but glorious when it occurs. So, we’re overjoyed to say that one of those needles is on sale. It’s the L’Oreal Paris...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
648K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy