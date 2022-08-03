ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxwelton, WV

Obituary: William Alfred Zimmerman

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago

ZIMMERMAN

A faithful husband, loving father, and talented musician, William Alfred Zimmerman, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, after a recent heart attack and stroke.

Born in Maxwelton, WV, he was preceded in death by his father, Alfred W. Zimmerman; his mother, Mary Gaye Quick Zimmerman; and his sisters, Helen McCoy Zimmerman and Ora Mae Zimmerman Workman.

He is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Sharon Zimmerman; his son, Terrence Zimmerman; his granddaughter, Davia Zimmerman; and sisters, Marjorie Kay Nettles and Mary Frances Emmons.

Bill was a retired Purchasing Agent for The Greenbrier Hotel with 50+ years of service.

The family will host a celebration of his life at a later date.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

The post Obituary: William Alfred Zimmerman appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Sulphur Springs, WV
City
Maxwelton, WV
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ora Mae#The Greenbrier Hotel#West Virginia Daily News
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy