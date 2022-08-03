Obituary: William Alfred Zimmerman
A faithful husband, loving father, and talented musician, William Alfred Zimmerman, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, after a recent heart attack and stroke.
Born in Maxwelton, WV, he was preceded in death by his father, Alfred W. Zimmerman; his mother, Mary Gaye Quick Zimmerman; and his sisters, Helen McCoy Zimmerman and Ora Mae Zimmerman Workman.
He is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Sharon Zimmerman; his son, Terrence Zimmerman; his granddaughter, Davia Zimmerman; and sisters, Marjorie Kay Nettles and Mary Frances Emmons.
Bill was a retired Purchasing Agent for The Greenbrier Hotel with 50+ years of service.
The family will host a celebration of his life at a later date.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.
