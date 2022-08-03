ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

NJ toddler's disappearance went unreported for 3 years, now mother's boyfriend charged with murder

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ndut7_0h3mex2V00

A New Jersey toddler was discovered to have been missing for three years during a welfare check and now her mother's boyfriend is charged with murder.

Matthew Chiles III, 29, is facing endangering the welfare of a child and desecration of human remains charges in addition to the murder charge.

On July 26, the Edison Police Department conducted a welfare check of Monique Durham's twin 5-year-old daughters.

That led to an investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office which revealed that one of the girls was missing and had been since 2019.

Further investigation revealed that Chiles engaged in conduct resulting in the missing child's death and illegally disposed of the child's remains.

The family of the suspect spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News.

"I actually called her once and I asked her, like where's your other daughter and she basically told me like, she's with a family member and why was I concerned about it and that was none of my concern," the mother of the suspect's son said.

The suspect's son said he never stopped asking about his sister to their father and the child's mother.

"He would say that she's adopted, but Monique would get mad at me...she just had a nasty attitude because I asked her where was she," the mother of the suspect's son said. "She was very upset and I don't know why."

Sources told Eyewitness News that the toddler's remains were found last month in the basement of the suspect's Perth Amboy home.

According to documents obtained by Eyewitness News, Child Protective Services was contacted twice, in Nov. 2021 and Feb. 22, with abuse allegations to the surviving twin girl.

From February through June of 2022, Durham was uncooperative and failed to produce the child to CPS.

In June, CPS contacted the Center for Missing and Exploited Children and in July, CPS contacted police.

"My son told me the last memory of my he has of his little sister was she was getting a spanking by her parents and after they spanked her they put her in the bed," said the mother of the suspect's son. "My son said he was looking through the door and she was unresponsive."

"She's been gone for like three years, and I didn't see her," the suspect's son said. "And I just wanted to know where she was at because I missed her."

Durham is also charged with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of third-degree theft.

There is a history of domestic violence between the couple and Durham told a CPS worker that she was not safe. The biological father of the twin girls has not been in their lives since they were born.

Marlene Beltre
2d ago

poor little one she did not deserve to leave this world in such sad manner. may the lord welcome her in his sweet grace....I pray that these horrible people that hurt this little girl...get the worst punishment there is

Marlene Beltre
2d ago

last time I checked parents are supposed to protect their children ...not be the monsters that they fear are under the bed

TheDailyBeast

Mom’s Boyfriend Charged After NJ Cops Realize Toddler Has Been Missing for 3 Years

A New Jersey man has been charged with murder after police discovered that his girlfriend’s daughter has been missing since 2019. In July, police visited Monique Durham’s home in Perth Amboy for a welfare check, but only found one of two five-year-old twins in the home. An investigation revealed that one of the young girls disappeared when she was only two, with the probe eventually finding that Matthew Chiles, the boyfriend, allegedly killed her and disposed of her remains. According to sources cited by ABC7, the toddler’s remains were found in Chiles’ basement last month. In addition to the murder charge, police have charged him with desecration of human remains and two counts endangering the welfare of a child.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
