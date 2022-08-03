ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Olmsted, OH

More Northeast Ohio communities set to dial into regionalized dispatcher debate

By Mike Brookbank
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34DHF1_0h3mevH300

On the heels of North Olmsted approving the hand-over of its 911 dispatch duties to a regionalized response center, News 5 learned a handful of other communities may soon be dialing into a similar debate.

Bay Village, Fairview Park, Rocky River and Westlake could have those residents' emergency calls routed through the Chagrin Valley Dispatch Center more than a dozen miles away.

If you make a 911 call in many parts of Cuyahoga County, chances are the first person who picks up isn't sitting within your city limits.

"It's new for us, but it's not new for the country," said Lisa Davet, Deputy Director with Chagrin Valley Dispatch

Ohio is pushing the speed dial in its efforts to regionalize emergency dispatch centers.

"Dispatchers are the first, first responders," said Davet.

Dispatchers not being in the community where they're deploying police, fire, and paramedics is a top concern from residents, and it’s one Davet said she understands.

"It's a tough thing to have to hear because you're afraid, you don't know, it's the what if, it's the unknown," said Davet.

When North Olmsted starts routing its calls through Chagrin Valley within the next two years, a support system will be built into the transition.

"Every one of our agencies that have come over here, Cleveland Heights, Shaker Heights, University Heights, Richmond Heights, they have all brought their dispatchers," said Denise Soke, Manager with Chagrin Valley Dispatch.

Their relationships with first responders and knowledge of the community will be coming with them.

"We rely on the other dispatchers from that agency that's coming over," said Soke.

The existing team there will also take time to immerse themselves in the new area they're covering.

Davet said a priority will be "maps and geography, getting them that. Getting them out for ride-alongs with police and fire and try to learn their nuances of everything," said Davet.

Davet, who oversees a staff of 28 dispatchers, said there are always growing pains when a new city is added to their roster.

"There's a lot of technology we have here that a lot of agencies don't, so they have to learn that new technology. They'll need to learn, start to learn the other cities we dispatch for," said Davet.

Among the tools is a phone app that residents can download called "What Three Words," which can quickly pinpoint a location if a caller is lost.

"Literally gives them three random words and we can plug it into Rapid SOS and I believe it is 10-foot-by-10-foot. It'll give us the coordinates of exactly where they're at," said Soke.

Despite the increase in calls, learning curve and training, Soke is confident residents won't notice any changes.

"Although we are in a different location we're still — there's no delay," said Soke.

Davet echoed Soke’s sentiments and shared her message for residents in North Olmsted.

"Give us a chance to help make the community safe," said Davet.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bay Village, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Westlake, OH
Government
Bay Village, OH
Government
City
Rocky River, OH
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
City
University Heights, OH
City
Richmond Heights, OH
City
Fairview, OH
North Olmsted, OH
Government
Rocky River, OH
Government
City
Westlake, OH
City
North Olmsted, OH
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
City
Fairview Park, OH
WKYC

First Look: Nubeigel opens in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — When Josh Admon made the move from Jerusalem to Northeast Ohio, he began his hunt for a place to open his new business. A baker by trade, and a long-time businessman, Admon wasn't quiet sure what his next venture would be. However, when he stumbled...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dispatcher#Northeast Ohio#City Limits#Speed Dial#Chagrin Valley Dispatch
cleveland19.com

Berea neighbors file petition to remove councilman as flooding fight continues

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Just the mention of rain sends one Northeast Ohio community into a panic, because the rain is often followed by flooding. Dennis Knowles told 19 News, “People have lost their insurance, you’re losing personal property out of your home, photographs, and mementos. We’re losing things that you can’t replace.”
BEREA, OH
cleveland.com

Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cleveland19.com

19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

OH Really? How to pronounce Cuyahoga

Is it “Cuya-HO-guh,” “Cuya-HOG-uh” or maybe something else?. Ann Gilmore of Kent wants to know about the correct pronunciation for the name of the river that’s drawn people to this region for centuries. This is actually a question that came up 13 years ago, on June 22, 2009. Then-Ideastream reporter Dan Bobkoff – a New York native – pronounced the river’s name “Cuya-HOG-uh.” NPR anchor Melissa Block did the same. By the next day, listeners, politicians and even NPR Midwest Bureau Chief Ken Barcus weighed-in.
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy