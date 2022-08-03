ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, boy face trial in the death of two teens in Easton. Witness say a third person also shot them.

By Anthony Salamone, The Morning Call
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ciSgs_0h3meoLC00
Easton police Morning Call/The Morning Call/TNS

An Easton man and Wilson teenager face trial following a preliminary hearing Wednesday that revealed a third person may have been involved in the fatal shooting of two Easton teens in March.

Altajier K. Robinson, 20, and Jayden L. Denizard, 15, are charged with two counts each of criminal homicide, attempted homicide and criminal conspiracy, as well as six counts of recklessly endangering other persons and carrying a firearm without a license. Authorities charged Robinson and Denizard in connection with the fatal shooting March 14 of D-Andre Snipes, 17, and Kavan Figueroa, 18.

Snipes, Figueroa and two others were sitting in a car, operated by Snipes, in the 1300 block of Washington Street when they were shot just before 4 p.m., authorities said. Snipes died in the car, while Figueroa was pronounced dead hours later at St. Luke’s Hospital-Anderson Campus in Bethlehem Township.

The 90-minute hearing before District Judge Daniel G. Corpora of Easton at the Northampton County Government Center included testimony from a friend of the defendants and a Washington Street resident, both of whom said they witnessed the slayings.

Keila Payamps of Easton said she came home from work about 2 p.m. when she met Snipes, Figueroa, and her cousin. She joined them on a car ride around a couple of parks in the West Ward. Payamps said she knew Snipes and Figueroa from school.

Payamps said the four spotted Robinson, Denizard and a third person identified only as “Gio,” at one of the parks. They then drove and parked in front of Payamps’ cousin’s house in the 1300 block of Washington Street and talked for about 10-15 minutes before gunshots erupted.

“We were sitting there, and they then started shooting,” said Payamps, at times crying through her testimony.

Upon questioning by Rebecca J. Kulik, the chief deputy district attorney, Payamps identified Robinson and Denizard as the shooters, and said Gio participated. Authorities declined afterward to provide more information on Gio, saying the case remains under investigation.

Questioned by Robinson’s attorney, Eric Dowdle, Payamps said she was unaware of any problems involving Robinson and Snipes and Figueroa. .

Cody Van Ness, who lives on the same block as the shooting, testified he saw three individuals walk from an alley beside his home toward the front of his house and the car.

“I heard gunshots and panicked,” Van Ness testified, saying there were multiple shots fired.

Van Ness said when he heard gunfire, he ran inside his house, grabbed his firearm and returned outside, then flagged down nearby police for help.

During cross-examination, Van Ness said he did not see the shooters’ faces, noting they were wearing hooded sweatshirts and face coverings.

Dowdle tried to discredit the witnesses’ descriptions of the defendants and argued that neither Van Ness nor Payamps was able to clearly identify Snipes and Denizard as shooters. He suggested the third person fired the shots.

But Corpora ruled the prosecution had established the defendants were at the scene of the shooting and ordered the charges held for trial. Both Robinson and Denizard pleaded not guilty during the hearing, which was held to determine if enough evidence exists to send the case to trial. They both remain in custody without bail.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the slayings to contact Easton police at 610-250-6634 or 610-250-6635.

Contact Morning Call journalist Anthony Salamone at asalamone@mcall.com .

Comments / 0

 

