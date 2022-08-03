Bad news for Watson?

Potentially bad news for Deshaun Watson came Wednesday.

In case you missed it, Watson’s punishment from the NFL is still up in the air, as the league is appealing the former Clemson and current Cleveland Browns quarterback’s six-game suspension.

Around 8:30 a.m. ET Monday, Judge Sue L. Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, issued a ruling to both sides handing Watson a six-game suspension.

If that suspension were to hold, it would mean that Watson’s first game back on the field is Sunday, Oct. 23rd against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Md.

However, with the NFL — which has reportedly wanted Watson to be suspended for a full season — now appealing the six-game ban, he could receive a longer suspension.

Multiple reports indicate that the NFL will pursue a significantly longer punishment for Watson and that the league is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images